JOHNSON CREEK — A 10-run sixth helped the Bluejays earn a win over visiting Fall River in a nonconference game Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek was tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before they plated 10 runs to end the game via 10-run rule.
Bow Hartwig drove in three runs off two hits and scored twice. Taylor Joseph scored twice and batted in one run off two hits.
Braden Walling pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out eight batters.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, FALL RIVER 4
Fall River 010 003 X — 4 4 4
Johnson Creek 110 0210 X — 14 10 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) —FR: Neuman 5-4-4-2-2; JC: 5.2-4-2-3-8.
Leading hitters — JC: Joseph 2x4, Hartwig 2x4 (2B), Owen 3B, Olszewski 2B.
