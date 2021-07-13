HARTFORD — Watertown’s American Legion 19U baseball team lost to Hartford 6-1 on Tuesday.
John Clifford started for Watertown and took the loss. He had two of Watertown’s five hits including a double. David Joslyn hit an RBI triple to left in the second inning to drive in Brady Martin. Watertown (6-3) is at the Plover tourney Friday and Saturday.
HARTFORD 6, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 010 000 0 — w1 5 5
Hartford 103 200 X — 6 6 0
WP: O’Morrow LP: Clifford
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-0-1-0, Schneider 2-0-0-0, Duvernell 0-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-1-0, Clifford 3-0-2-0, Joslyn 2-0-1-1, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Gates 2-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 0-0-0-0 Totals 23-1-5-1
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weston 4-0-0-0, Burg 2-2-0-0, Meier 1-0-0-0, Lopez 2-1-1-0, Pouzar 2-2-1-0, Janicki 1-0-0-0, Teschner 3-0-2-2, Breuer 0-0-0-0, O’Morrow 3-1-0-0, Teske 1-0-1-0, Walters 4-0-1-1, Hirt 1-0-0-0, Klein 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-6-6-3
2B — W (Clifford) 3B — W (Joslyn)
Pitching — HO: Clifford (W) 5 in 3.1, Gates (W) 0 in 1.2, Schauer (W) 1 in 1, O’Morrow (H) 3 in 4, Teske (H) 2 in 2, Zenisek (H) 0 in 1. R: Clifford (W) 6, Gates (W) 0, Schauer (W) 1, O’Morrow (H) 1, Teske (H) 0, Zenisek (H) 0. SO: Clifford (W) 0, Gates (W) 1, Schauer (W) 1, O’Morrow (H) 2, Teske (H) 1, Zenisek (H) 1. BB: Clifford (W) 4, Gates (W) 0, Schauer (W) 2, O’Morrow (H) 3, Teske (H) 1, Zenisek (H) 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.