HARTFORD — Watertown’s American Legion 19U baseball team lost to Hartford 6-1 on Tuesday.

John Clifford started for Watertown and took the loss. He had two of Watertown’s five hits including a double. David Joslyn hit an RBI triple to left in the second inning to drive in Brady Martin. Watertown (6-3) is at the Plover tourney Friday and Saturday.

HARTFORD 6, WATERTOWN 1

Watertown 010 000 0 — w1 5 5

Hartford 103 200 X — 6 6 0

WP: O’Morrow LP: Clifford

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-0-1-0, Schneider 2-0-0-0, Duvernell 0-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-1-0, Clifford 3-0-2-0, Joslyn 2-0-1-1, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Gates 2-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 0-0-0-0 Totals 23-1-5-1

Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weston 4-0-0-0, Burg 2-2-0-0, Meier 1-0-0-0, Lopez 2-1-1-0, Pouzar 2-2-1-0, Janicki 1-0-0-0, Teschner 3-0-2-2, Breuer 0-0-0-0, O’Morrow 3-1-0-0, Teske 1-0-1-0, Walters 4-0-1-1, Hirt 1-0-0-0, Klein 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-6-6-3

2B — W (Clifford) 3B — W (Joslyn)

Pitching — HO: Clifford (W) 5 in 3.1, Gates (W) 0 in 1.2, Schauer (W) 1 in 1, O’Morrow (H) 3 in 4, Teske (H) 2 in 2, Zenisek (H) 0 in 1. R: Clifford (W) 6, Gates (W) 0, Schauer (W) 1, O’Morrow (H) 1, Teske (H) 0, Zenisek (H) 0. SO: Clifford (W) 0, Gates (W) 1, Schauer (W) 1, O’Morrow (H) 2, Teske (H) 1, Zenisek (H) 1. BB: Clifford (W) 4, Gates (W) 0, Schauer (W) 2, O’Morrow (H) 3, Teske (H) 1, Zenisek (H) 1

