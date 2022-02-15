On Sunday, the Watertown Boys High School Bowling Club team captured the District 6 championship for the 7th straight year, defeating a talented Lomira team in their best-of-five games roll-off. Lomira started strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the match with a 235-197 game 1 win. In the second game, Carson Foltz rolled two strikes and 9 pins in the 10th frame to eke out a 199-198 victory for Watertown and even the contest at 1-1. The hard-fought win ignited the Watertown team who then took games 3 and 4 by scores of 248-192 and 268-199 respectively to put the match away and retain the district crown.
The Watertown boys team and the Watertown/Lomira/Lakeside Lutheran co-op girls team will both compete in the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Tournament March 4-6 in the Appleton/Menasha area. Two girls (Hannah Zubke and Abbi Oldenhoff) and two boys (Travis Prochaska and Ashton Oldenhoff) will represent Watertown in the Singles event of the tournament by virtue of having season fill percentages among the district’s best. Zubke and Abbi Oldenhoff were 2nd and 3rd highest of the District 6 girls, and Prochaska and Ashton Oldenhoff were 3rd and 4th highest for the boys. The four of them will also bowl on their respective District 6 All-Star Teams in the WI All-Star Team Challenge March 12 at Ledgeview Lanes in Fon du Lac.
