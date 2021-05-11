JOHNSON CREEK — Sam Toebe batted in two runs to help the Bluejays to a Trailways South home victory on Monday.
Taylor Joseph finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Bow Hartwig collected two hits to go along with an run and RBI.
Dalton Bredlow pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs for Johnson Creek (5-3, 2-1 in conference).
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WILLIAMS BAY 3
Williams Bay 000 210 0 - 3 6 0
Johnson Creek 323 100 0 - 9 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - WB (Kuiper L, 3-7-8-5-1-2, King 3-1-1-1-0-0), JC (Da. Bredlow W, 5-3-3-2-1-2, Berres 2-3-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters - WB (Kuiper 2x3, 2BI, Johnson 2x3), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, RBI, Hartwig 2x4, RBI, Hartz 2x3, Toebe 2B, 2BI)
