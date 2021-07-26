NEOSHO — Brock Burg threw eight scoreless innings for the Rubicon Red Sox in a 4-1 Rock River League crossover victory over the Neosho Rockets at Village Park on Sunday.
Rubicon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Cullen Weiss and never trailed. Burg scattered four hits and struck out nine with one walk.
Robby Proehl got Neosho on the board in the ninth with a solo home run to right off reliever Dan Doyle, who escaped further damage with a strikeout and a line out to end it.
Wittnebel allowed four runs (three earned) on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in a complete game effort.
Proehl and Zach Brewer each had two hits for the Rockets.
RUBICON 4, NEOSHO 1
Rubicon 200 000 200 — 4 13 2
Neosho 000 000 001 — 1 5 1
WP: Burg
LP: Wittnebel
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Zimdars 5-2-4-0, Birkel 4-1-0-0, New Player 1 4-1-3-1, Lehman 5-0-2-0, Weiss 5-0-2-2, Koplitz 4-01-0, Goodwin 4-0-0-0, Zaskowski 3-0-1-0, Olszewski 4-0-0-0 Totals 38-4-13-3
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-0-1-0, Gellar 4-0-0-0, Proehl 4-1-2-1, Young 2-0-0-0, Beyer 4-0-0-0, Brewer 4-0-2-0, Savana 3-0-0-0, Crabtree 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 3-0-0-0 Totals 31-1-5-1
2B — C (Lehman)
3B — C (Zimdars)
HR — N (Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Burg (R) 4 in 8, Doyle (R) 1 in 1, Wittnebel (N) 13 in 9. R: Burg (R) 0, Doyle (R) 1, Wittnebel (N) 4. SO: Burg (R) 9, Doyle (R) 2, Wittnebel (N) 7. BB: Burg (R) 1, Doyle (R) 0, Wittnebel (N) 3
