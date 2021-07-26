NEOSHO — Brock Burg threw eight scoreless innings for the Rubicon Red Sox in a 4-1 Rock River League crossover victory over the Neosho Rockets at Village Park on Sunday.

Rubicon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Cullen Weiss and never trailed. Burg scattered four hits and struck out nine with one walk.

Robby Proehl got Neosho on the board in the ninth with a solo home run to right off reliever Dan Doyle, who escaped further damage with a strikeout and a line out to end it.

Wittnebel allowed four runs (three earned) on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in a complete game effort.

Proehl and Zach Brewer each had two hits for the Rockets.

RUBICON 4, NEOSHO 1

Rubicon 200 000 200 — 4 13 2

Neosho 000 000 001 — 1 5 1

WP: Burg

LP: Wittnebel

Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Zimdars 5-2-4-0, Birkel 4-1-0-0, New Player 1 4-1-3-1, Lehman 5-0-2-0, Weiss 5-0-2-2, Koplitz 4-01-0, Goodwin 4-0-0-0, Zaskowski 3-0-1-0, Olszewski 4-0-0-0 Totals 38-4-13-3

Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-0-1-0, Gellar 4-0-0-0, Proehl 4-1-2-1, Young 2-0-0-0, Beyer 4-0-0-0, Brewer 4-0-2-0, Savana 3-0-0-0, Crabtree 3-0-0-0, Karpelenia 3-0-0-0 Totals 31-1-5-1

2B — C (Lehman)

3B — C (Zimdars)

HR — N (Proehl)

Pitching — HO: Burg (R) 4 in 8, Doyle (R) 1 in 1, Wittnebel (N) 13 in 9. R: Burg (R) 0, Doyle (R) 1, Wittnebel (N) 4. SO: Burg (R) 9, Doyle (R) 2, Wittnebel (N) 7. BB: Burg (R) 1, Doyle (R) 0, Wittnebel (N) 3

