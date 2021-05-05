ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team defeated Parkview 84-80 and lost to Deerfield 69.5-58.5 in a Trailways South triangular on Tuesday.
Brittany Rue won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while Adriell Patterson swept the 400 meter dash (1:09.3) and the 300 meter hurdles (59.0). Denalyn Siewert won the triple jump (27-11).
Rue added second place finishes in the 100 (13.6) and 200 (28.6). Also placing second were Ella Olszewski in the high jump (4-6), Ava Sixel in the 3,200 (17:09), Alyssa Sadowski in the 300 hurdles (1:05.9) and Ramiya Siewert in the triple jump (26-8 1/2). Third place finishers included Brooklyn Patterson in the 100 (13.7) and 200 (29.4), Denalyn Siewert in the 400 (1:15.6), Sixel in the 1,600 (7:25) and discus (68-7) and the 1,600 relay team of Markus Maggie, Olszewski, Xanthe Sanchez and Gabrielle Trujillo in 5:42.6.
"I was very happy how the whole team performed,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "Almost everyone improved in one event or more. We asked some kids to do a little more today to see if we could get a win against both Parkview and Deerfield. We knew it would be tough to get a win over Deerfield with our small squad and a couple kids out but I'm pleased with what the girls were able to accomplish.”
Erik Sanchez led Johnson Creek’s boys with a second place finish in the discus and a third place finish in the shot put. Also placing third for the Bluejays were Michael Caminata in the 200 and Tyler Chowanec in the 300 hurdles.
"With just seven boys on the squad, that allows us to really focus on the individual accomplishments and improvements,” Constable said.
Team scores — boys: Parkview 79, Johnson Creek 25; Deerfield 98.5, Parkview 40.5; Deerfield 120, Johnson Creek 16
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 84, Parkview 40; Deerfield 70, Parkview 38; Deerfield 69.5, Johnson Creek 58.5
