Just like that, week 6 is here and four area teams are scheduled to play road games on Friday night.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (4-0) at PORTAGE (2-3)
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will play its first game of the season outside the city of Lake Mills on Friday, traveling to face a Badger Conference team in Portage.
Lakeside will enter after topping Lake Mills 24-21 in double overtime in week 5 while Portage was beaten 62-0 at home against Edgar, allowing 308 rushing yards and five scores.
“They have a couple of nice wins against Badger schools and played Watertown close,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of Portage. “We are coming off an emotional win obviously. You’re always concerned you don’t fall flat from that. That’s one of our main concerns is to get the kids up for this one.”
Lakeside moved up a spot in the Associated Press medium-sized school rankings to No. 6.
Portage meanwhile has some size in the trenches and plays with physicality.
“This is probably the biggest team we’ve faced, they are big up front and play a physical brand of football,” Bauer said. “Probably the heaviest running team we faced as well. At the skill positions they are by committee. They like to run it behind the big line they have up front.
“Defensively they use what I used to call a 52 monster which is a 53 that is offset. The one linebacker seems to go to the wrong side of your formation.”
Lakeside’s offense is averaging 31.8 points a game, amassing 1,190 yards on the ground with 14 scores through four games. Senior tailback Micah Cody has 45 attempts for 561 yards and seven scores, averaging 12.5 per carry.
LAKE MILLS (3-2) at SAUK PRAIRIE (0-5)
Lake Mills figures to face a hungry opponent in winless Sauk Prairie from the Badger Conference in week 6.
The Eagles have lost to Baraboo twice this season, including 35-0 last week.
“I have a lot of respect for teams in that league, it’s a strong conference,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They have some kids that can play. We need to go in there and execute. Play our standard of football and come away on a road game with a win.”
Sauk Prairie averages 8.2 points a game, primarily featuring a run-heavy attack.
“They run double tight, double wing and like to run the ball,” Huber said. “They run a gap scheme style run game. Guards will take you to where the ball is going to go. They don’t run too much option stuff like we saw last week. The offensive line gets off the ball and they want to ground and pound for sure.”
The Eagles lineup in a 34 defense, playing man-to-man in the secondary.
The L-Cats ran it 28 times for 123 yards and a score in last week’s 24-21 double overtime loss to Lakeside Lutheran and senior quarterback Adam Moen went 17-for-26 for 200 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. The plan for this week is to get the run game going and then find ways to get athletes in space and on the perimeter for chunk plays.
“We’re going to try and establish the run game,” Huber said. “Do the same things we’ve been doing all year. Take our shots in the air and use our athletes on the outside as much as we can. We’re going to play physical football up front.
“The kids have responded well this week in practice and we have had two of our better days of practice. We’ve had a good three-day stretch of practice so I think our kids are ready to go. Should be a good week for us.”
Lake Mills, which is the first team receiving votes in the AP medium-sized school division, has surpassed the 40-point mark twice this season, scoring over 30 in four of its five games. Look for potentially more of the same against a defense that allows 33.2 points a game as the L-Cats try to bounce back in their final road game of the regular season.
WATERLOO (4-1, 4-0) at CAMBRIDGE (3-2, 3-1)
The Waterloo football team plays its final road game of the regular season at Cambridge in a crucial Eastern Suburban Conference matchup.
The Pirates topped Markesan 28-16 last week and are a half game behind first-place Marshall (5-0, 4-0 ESC) in league play. The Cardinals’ nonconference game at Husticon this week was cancelled. The Pirates play host to Marshall next week.
As for this game, Cambridge arrives after upending Palmyra-Eagle 35-7, scoring 28 first-half points, last week.
The Blue Jays average 22.4 points per game and have a run-heavy attack led by junior running back Trey Colts (75 carries for 401 yards and five touchdowns) and quarterback Ezra Stein (49 totes for 289 yards and five scores). Stein, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, is 31-for-74 for 412 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Pirates have a chance to exceed their combined win total from the previous three seasons with a victory.
Junior tailback Eugene Wolff had his third-straight 100-yard rushing effort leading the team with 149 yards on 25 totes against the Hornets last week. Through four contests, Wolff has 510 yards on the ground, scoring six times.
Senior Jordi Aguero had the go-ahead score last week as the Pirates won their third conference game for the first time since 2016 when they were 3-1 in the Capitol South.
Dodgeland (0-3) at Markesan (0-4)
Two teams searching for the first victory match up when the Trojans travel to face the Hornets on Friday.
Junior quarterback Hayden Quade leads the Hornets. Quade (196 yards) shared the rushing load with sophomore running back Micah Kracht (183 yards). When the Hornets do throw, sophomore receiver Jaden Walker is the featured target.
Dodgeland senior running back Andrew Benzing leads the Trojans with 168 rushing yards on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.