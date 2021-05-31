WAUPUN - Leadoff hitter Nathan Kehl drove in four runs and Evan Sellnow hit a two-run homer for Watertown's baseball team in a 12-5 win over Pacelli in the final game of the Waupun tournament on Saturday.
Pacelli jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a three-run rally in the top of the first inning and a two-run rally in the second inning.
Watertown (9-7) responded with 12 unanswered runs, starting with a four-run rally in the bottom of the second. Taylor Walter and Jadon Schneider each hit RBI doubles and Kehl hit a two-run single.
In the fifth, the Goslings put up six runs to take control.
Walter hit a one-out single and Schneider was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Nathan Pfeiffer coaxed a walk on seven pitches and Steven Gates followed with a two-run single.
That brought up the top of the order. Kehl hit another two-run single to left and Sellnow followed with a two-run bomb to left to make it 10-5.
"We got ourselves in a 5-0 hole early and were able to dig ourselves out with great at-bats," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
"Nathan Pfeifer had one of the best at-bats of the year when we were down 5-4 and drew a walk to load the bases, which allowed us to get some of our big hitters to the plate when we were able to take the lead."
The Goslings tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Schneider hit his second RBI double of the game and later scored on an error.
Gates earned the win in long relief, allowing no runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks over the final five innings.
Watertown hosts Monroe in a Badger South doubleheader on Thursday at 4 p.m.
WATERTOWN 12, PACELLI 5
Pacelli 320 000 0 - 5 12 3
Watertown 040 062 X - 12 13 2
WP: Gates
LP: Kedrowicz
Pacelli (ab-r-h-rbi) - Cashin 3-0-0-0, Kedrowicz 3-0-0-0, Birrenkott 4-1-2-0, Mayer 3-1-1-2, Jordan 4-1-2-1, Helms 4-0-3-2, Sackmann 4-0-3-0, Tippel 3-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-0, Haemmerle 3-1-1-0, Auer 0-1-0-0, Flees 0-0-0-0 Totals 32-5-12-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) - Kehl 5-1-34, Sellnow 4-1-2-2, Martin 4-0-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-0, Walter 4-3-3-1, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Schneider 3-3-2-2, Joslyn 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 0-1-0-0, Lehman 1-1-1-0, Gates 3-1-2-2 Totals 32-12-13-11
2B -- P (Birrenkott, Mayer), W (Schneider 2, Walter)
HR -- W (Sellnow)
Pitching -- HO: Kedrowicz (P) 10 in 4.2, Jordan (P) 3 in 1.1, Schauer (W) 5 in 2, Gates (W) 7 in 5. R: Kedrowicz (P) 10, Jordan (P) 2, Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 0. SO: Kedrowicz (P) 4, Jordan (P) 2, Schauer (W) 0, Gates (W) 4. BB: Kedrowicz (P) 2, Jordan (P) 1, Schauer (W) 3, Gates (W) 0
