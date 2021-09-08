WATERLOO — Rylee Duessler recorded 11 kills and put up 11 assists for Waterloo’s volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 Capitol South victory over Marshall on Tuesday.
Sophia Schneider added 10 kills, 14 assists and eight digs for the Pirates (2-0 in conference). Abbie Gier added six kills and three blocks and served five aces. Michaele Riege added 15 digs and served four aces. Deeana Lira had three blocks.
“Coming in, we knew Marshall has some young talent mixed with some seasoned players and with the rivalry we have we knew it would be a battle,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “We again looked to win the serve/pass battle and we’re successful in that earning 15 aces on the night without giving up an ace on receive. With that pressure and our solid first contact we were able to get our offense rolling. Our front line also did a nice job setting up and sealing the block.”
JOHNSON CREEK 3,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had 10 kills to lead Johnson Creek’s volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Lexi Swanson put up 20 assists and added six kills and three aces. Denalyn Siewert had 1.5 blocks. Hannah Budig served three aces.
“Big conference win,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said.
Johnson Creek hosts a tournament on Saturday. The first match is at 9 a.m.
