FORT ATKINSON — The Blackhawks upped the ferocity in the second half.
And the Goslings couldn't match it.
Carson Baker scored a game-high 15 points and Drew Evans added 14 as Fort Atkinson topped the Watertown boys basketball team 57-50 in a nonconference game at FAHS on Friday.
Fort scored in transition and took advance of second-chance opportunities to erase a four-point halftime hole.
"We got the game to our tempo. They slowed us down in the first half," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "We didn't have a lot of energy and weren't as active as we've been normally defensively. We got the energy level up on the basketball. The transition game came once we got stops. We had some success getting the ball inside to Drew. Watertown did a good job switching and fronting him. We some made tweaks and got some confidence. Once we got the lead, we could feel the comfort level come back."
Watertown's last lead came midway through the second stanza as the team couldn't find its footing in the halfcourt down the stretch, also struggling at the free throw line where they shot 6-for-14.
"I thought this was the best we've played in the while," Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O'Leary said. "Fort is a good team having a good year. This is maybe the best Fort team in quite a while. We talked at halftime about when the intensity level went up, because we said that's what Fort would do, we needed to match it. They were better at it than we were.
"The easy thing to point to is we missed eight free throws in a game we lost by seven in part because we had to give up free throws at the end. If we make those free throws early, it's going to be an even game and we don't have to foul at the end. I told the guys this was the best game we've played in a while, not sure if they agree. They don't like to lose and neither do I, this is no moral victory."
Baker, a junior guard who hit four 3-pointers, connected early in the second half to cap an 8-2 Blackhawk spurt.
Evans, a junior forward who scored 12 second-half points, had a putback bucket that gave Fort (8-2) the lead for good, 35-34, with 9 minutes remaining.
"We've been working on some action that hasn't transferred to the game," Hintz said. "In the second half it finally transferred over which is a positive for us to build off of. With Carson and Jackson (Fenner) hitting outside shots and Scott (Buchta) and Andrew (Glisch) getting to the rim, those are all things that help us. It also makes it hard for teams to double Drew."
Fort junior guard Cade Cosson, who finished with 10 points, assisted on a score by Evans to extend the lead. Then, Evans scored inside once more, Baker nailed a corner 3-pointer and Cosson scored on a 2-on-1 transition opportunity that made it 44-38 with 5:20 to go.
Gosling senior forward Kaleb Roberts finished off a 3-point play out of a timeout to slash the lead in half.
Fort's ensuing possession ended with sophomore forward Jack Opperman soaring for a rebound and finishing off a 3-point play after being fouled on a short jumper.
Glisch ended a 3-plus minute scoring drought with a layin that extended things to 49-41.
Watertown, which falls to 4-9 and has lost three straight, couldn't pull closer than six in the waning minutes.
"We had contributions from a lot of kids again," O'Leary said of a team that had 10 players score. "In the second half we didn't rebound. We did well in the first half holding them to 19 points. I was happy with the way we switched well and went inside to guard their big guy (Evans). We made our adjustments. In the second half, we just didn't rebound defensively as well as we needed to. We turned it over and really had some bad turnovers that hurt us in the last six or seven minutes with possessions we couldn't catch up with because didn't have the ball."
Watertown junior guard Anthony Bohmann hit three of the team's eight 3-pointers and scored a team-best 11 points. Senior forward Nate Gapinski chipped in nine points.
The Goslings were up as many as six points in the first half, but Fort didn't surrender anything easy from there.
"That was by far the least active we've been on the basketball in the first half," Hintz said. "We challenged them a little bit at halftime. In the second half, we got more active on the ball and got through screens quicker. We didn't do our own thing, stayed in our system and tagged cutters hard. Had a couple breakdowns with gap containment. Getting through their screening action and getting to the ball quicker helped us. We took away the 3-point shot. We'd work our butt off in the first half and then leave Bohmann open. Credit to him for knocking them down."
Fort has won back-to-back games and four out of five after a 25-day COVID-related pause, beating Watertown for the second time in seven tries since the two sides became Badger South Conference cohorts before the 2017-2018 season.
"Just proud of how these guys have been resilient with COVID," Hintz said. "This is one of our first Parents' Night wins in a while, so it was nice to get a win with their parents being recognized tonight."
The Goslings travel to face Janesville Craig tonight at 7:15 p.m. before three straight home games to conclude the regular season.
"We are improving," O'Leary said. "We are set up with three of our last four games at home. We are looking to get better going into regionals."
FORT ATKINSON 57, WATERTOWN 50
Watertown 23 27 — 50
Fort Atkinson 19 38 — 57
WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 1-2 4; Meyers 2 0-0 5; Shelton 1 0-0 2; Lampe 1 0-0 2; Gapinski 3 2-4 9; Bohmann 3 2-4 11; Martin 2 0-0 6; Roberts 2 1-1 5; David 1 0-2 2; Clifford 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 6-14 50.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-0 3; Glisch 2 1-2 5; Baker 5 1-2 15; Cosson 3 4-4 10; Buchta 2 0-0 4; Wixom 0 1-3 1; Opperman 1 1-1 3; Dudzek 1 0-1 2; Evans 6 2-3 14. Totals 21 10-16 57.
3-point goals: W 8 (Bohmann 3, Martin 2, Wehner, Meyers, Gapinski); FA 5 (Baker 4, Fenner). Total fouls: W 17; FA 13.
