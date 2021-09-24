HORICON — Luther Prep’s girls and boys cross country teams each won titles at the Horicon River Run at Fireman’s Park on Thursday.
Sophomore Jemma Habben won the girls race in 19 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the Phoenix. Freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (fourth, 20:54) ad Calliope Horn (fifth, 21:00), sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (22nd, 22:31) and senior Holly Fluegge (25th, 22:44) also scored for Luther Prep.
“I am ecstatic with how our teams performed today,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “Our girls team is solid through and through. Jemma Habben dominated again, finishing a full minute ahead of the 2nd place runner. The other girls really complement each other well in how they work as a team. They are coming on strong as we finish out our season.”
The Phoenix boys edged out North Fond du Lac/Oakfield by two points for the team title, 113 to 115.
Sophomore Eliott Heiderich placed second in 17:22 to lead Luther Prep. Senior Elijah Hutchinson (13th, 18:20), senior Jason Horn (26th, 19:01), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (29th, 19:07) and sophomore Noah Sulzle (55th, 20:14) also scored for the Phoenix.
“Our boys team — that was a surprise today, to be honest,” Gumm said. “Eliott Heiderich ran well, and Elijah Hutchinson was our only other runner in the top 25. But as the team scores are calculated, our boys did enough to bring home the hardware tonight from a wide field of competitors. I am happy for them and for their success.”
Dodgeland’s girls placed third with 77 points. Sophomore Ava Raasch (second, 20:51), freshman Mallory Kohn (11th, 21:39), junior Sayrah Benzing (14th, 21:47), senior Miranda Firari (18th, 22:04) and sophomore Lydia VandeBerg (42nd, 23:39) scored for the Trojans.
“Our girls ran a very impressive team race with four girls placing in the top 20,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “Ava definitely had her best race of the season. She was in seventh place about halfway and picked them off one at a time to finish as runner up. She regained her confidence with a good race at Marshall last week and you can see how she is building on that and how good her mental focus is at this point of the season. It’s really helped that Lydia (our fifth runner) keeps improving and cutting that time down getting closer to our top four.”
Dodgeland’s boys fielded an incomplete team.
Junior Logan Pickart (tenth, 18:16), senior James Browning (37th, 19:25) and freshmen Colton Pickart (39th, 19:33.03) and Karson Marquardt (19:33.14) competed for the Trojans.
“We were missing a few boys tonight — a couple out of school with sickness and another injured, so we had to compete with an incomplete team,” Smanz said. “Logan did a nice job of moving up about five places in the last mile to finish in the top ten.”
Johnson Creek’s boys finished 15th with 363 points. Senior Jacob Constable (44th, 19:41), sophomore Tyler Skogman (79th, 21:15), senior Levi Berres (81st, 21:22), freshman William Mattert (86th, 21:48) and sophomore Ben Trudell (108th, 23:12) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s girls finished 13th with 356 points. Freshman Rylee Hucke (53rd, 24:08), sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (81st, 27:12) and Ava Sixel (93rd, 28:55), senior Shaula Avalos (95th, 29:58), sophomore Ansley Wilbanks (96th, 30:07) and senior Dylan Thomas (97th, 30:26) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 53, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 58, Dodgeland 77, Lomira 109, Deerfield/Cambridge 134, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 137, Omro 173, Campbellsport 247, Racine Lutheran 247, Horicon 279, Markesan 285, Mayville 295, Johnson Creek 356
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 113, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 115, Waupun 118, Campbellsport 137, St. Lawrence Seminary 184, Horicon 186, Deerfield/Cambridge 192, Wayland Academy 222, Washington County Homeschool 246, St. Mary’s Springs 249, Omro 262, Rio/Fall River 278, Racine Lutheran 292, Markesan 302, Johnson Ceek 363, Mayville 382, Lomira 389
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.