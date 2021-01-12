OSHKOSH — Josh Bauer scored 23 points as Lourdes Academy rallied to beat Hustisford’s boys basketball team 72-67 in a Trailways East showdown on Tuesday.
Hustisford (3-1, 2-1 in conference) led 32-29 at halftime, but Lourdes (8-4, 4-0) finally moved in front over the final six minutes of regulation.
"Early in the game, our defense was so amazing,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "They didn’t get many very good shots. We tired at the end and they got a few bounces to go their way and hit some 3s late. I am proud of the effort. We proved that we can play with one of the best teams in the state and we belong in that group with what we did today. I think the difference was they had 11 games in and we had three games in.”
Senior guard Dylan Kuehl led Husty with 17 points, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. Junior guard Gavin Thimm added 16 points and five assists. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Junior forward Blake Peplinski added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Hustisford hosts Oakfield on Thursday.
LOURDES 72, HUSTISFORD 67
Hustisford 32 35 — 67
Lourdes 29 43 — 72
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 0 1-2 1, B. Thimm 3 0-1 7, G. Thimm 6 1-1 16, Kuehl 8 1-3 17, Eggleston 4 2-3 10, B. Peplinski 6 3-4 16 Totals 27 8-14 67
Lourdes (fg ft-fta pts) — Huizenga 5 2-3 16, Kane 0 2-4 2, Seibold 1 0-0 3, Ruedinger 5 1-2 14, Ja. McKellips 4 0-0 10, Bauer 10 0-0 23, Derleth 0 1-2 1 Totals 18 3-5 72
Three-point goals — H (B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 3, B. Peplinski 1), L (Huizenga 4, Seibold 1, Ruedinger 3, McKellips 2, Bauer 3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.