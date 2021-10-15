MADISON — Watertown’s girls tennis program made history on Thursday, as two doubles teams competed for the first time in Division 1 at the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament at the UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck lost to Mia Franke and Victoria Rizzo of Kenosha Indian Trail 6-0, 6-0.
“Indian Trail played really consistent and aggressive doubles,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We never had a chance to get into a rhythm and gain any momentum. A lot of the games were close but we were just a bit behind on a lot of balls. The girls battled and never gave up.
“Jacey and Taylor got here by playing their best match of the season when it mattered, and have showed great mental toughness all season. They really stepped up and embraced their role playing at the top of the lineup. Both of them made a huge jump in the lineup, so to have as much success as they had this season was really remarkable.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Madison Peters and Riley Quinn lost to Maddie Radtke and Jasmine Sun of Brookfield East 6-0, 6-1
“I knew that East would be a tough matchup,” Dobbins said. “They play No. 2 on one of the best teams in the state, and really hit with a lot of pace and spin. That’s a No. 1 team for most teams in the state. We haven’t seen that level all season and it was tough to find openings on the court.
“Madison and Riley have been so steady and consistent all season and showed tons of improvement. They have been in the program for four years and have worked their way to this. They are the first Watertown team to ever qualify from the No. 2 spot, and did it with a mix of power and smart doubles.”
Watertown has sent several doubles teams to state over the years, but never two teams in the same season. These teams represent the fifth and sixth doubles qualifiers for the girls program under Dobbins.
“Despite the results on the court today, I’m so proud of these girls,” Dobbins said. “Reaching the state tournament is an incredible accomplishment and they have nothing to hang their head about. All four of them absolutely belong here, and their years of hard work have paid off. So much of the credit goes to our JV coaches — Brian Gerike, Blair Thorpe, and Chris Pawl, as they worked with these girls for several years and helped prepare them for this season.
“In the end, this was one of the most rewarding seasons I have had as a coach. Our entire team has represented our school and community so well, and the results have followed. We are going to miss our seniors, but we have a big group of girls that are ready to step up.”
