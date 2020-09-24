WISCONSIN DELLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team’s streak of games got the best of the Warriors in their 4-1 defeat to Wisconsin Dells Thursday at Woodside Sports Complex.
“Playing our fourth game in four days showed as the Dells controlled the game with a steady attack that took advantage of mistakes,” Lakeside head coach Eric Dorn said.
The Warriors (2-2-1, 1-2 Capitol Conference) scored their only goal of the game in the 59th minute with a goal from Pierre Schulz. The score — which was assisted by Kyle Main — made it 2-1 Dells.
The Chiefs (1-2, 1-2) netted the first goal of the contest in the 20th minute from Nick Sabey.
Yair Perez Ruiz scored in the 29th minute and Wisconsin Dells took a 2-0 advantage into halftime.
“We weren’t able to get anything going in the first half,” Dorn said.
Following Schulz’s goal in the 59th, the Chiefs got scores from Will Van Dinter and Issac Sandoval Miguel in the 75th and 81st minutes, respectively.
Warrior keeper Ryan Punzel collected seven saves on the night.
WISCONSIN DELLS 4,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
Dells 2 2 — 4
First half — WD Sabey, 20:00; WD Ruiz, 29:00
Second half — LL Schulz, 59:00; WD Dinter, 75:00; WD Miguel, 81:00
Saves — LL (Punzel) 7; WD (Paige) 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.