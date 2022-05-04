DEFOREST — Sarah Dollak and Amber Westra each scored two goals in DeForest’s 6-0 win over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Tuesday.
The Goslings did their best to hold the fast and attacking DeForest team at bay in the first half allowing just two goals.
“Despite the score line, we actually played fairly well in terms of trying to possess and build up our attack,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We didn’t want to play direct and put the ball on their feet more than we had to so we looked for simple passes and tried to work the ball up the field with passes rather than through balls or long balls. We were able to generate some nice attacks. One of their second half goals was a fast counter attack when we sent the house on a corner kick to try and get on the scoreboard.
“DeForest had some really fast players. Two had braces and another had a goal and two assists. We just couldn’t neutralize all their target players.
“We did a lot of good things and the plan is to bring those things to the match against Fort Atkinson at home on Friday night. We’re hoping a home match under the lights on a Friday night will bring out a lot of Goslings fans to give us some much needed and appreciated support and energy after a couple weeks of tough road games.”
