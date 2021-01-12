CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls basketball team squeaked out a one-point Capitol South victory, 43-42, over visiting Waterloo on Tuesday.
Mayah Holzhueter once again led the Blue Jays — this time with a 20-point effort. Saveea Freeland added 11 points in the victory.
The Pirates were led by Sophia Schneider, who scored 15 points.
Waterloo hosts Belleville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in league play.
CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 42
Waterloo 22 20 — 42
Cambridge 20 23 — 43
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-4 15; Powers 3 1-2 8; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 3 3-5 11; Wolfff 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 42.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 1-2 1; Roidt 2 0-0 4; Holzhueter 9 1-6 20; Stenklyft 2 0-0 5; Schmude 1 0-2 2; Freeland 5 1-4 11. Totals 19 3-14 43.
3-pointers: W 7 (Schneider 3, Powers, Jaehnke, Asik), C 2 (Holzhueter, Stenklyft). Total fouls: W 15, C 14.
