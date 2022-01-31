WISCONSIN DELLS — Watertown’s wrestlers finished fifth at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Saturday.
Sophomore Owen Sjoberg earned Watertown’s top finish, placing second at 170 pounds. Sjoberg (25-11) pinned Crandon’s Caden Palubicki in 3 minutes, 20 seconds of the quarterfinals and Berlin’s Make Thom at 1:44 of the semifinals. He lost by fall in the finals to Brookfield Central’s Benjamin Otto (27-2) at 1:26.
“Owen matched his No. 2 seed with a very tough performance, losing only to a very tough opponent in the finals,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. Owen is turning in an amazing performance this year. He is positioning himself well for the end of the year run.”
Junior Oscar Wilkowski suffered his first loss of the season — to an out of state wrestler — and placed third at 145.
Wilkowski (24-1) earned a 16-1 technical fall over Chippewa Falls’ Austin McGraw in the quarterfinals, then lost an 11-5 decision to Donavon Felten of Grand Meadow Leroy Ostrander Southland (MN) in the semifinals. He bounced back with a 5-3 decision over Crandon’s Cole Shepherd (30-8) in the third place match.
Felten is ranked third in Minnesota at his weight class. Wilkowski was ranked second among Division 1 wrestlers at 138 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.
“Oscar marked his first loss of the year in a tough fought battle against Felten in an 11-5 decision,” Logan said. “The match was closer than that going into the final seconds, but Wilkowski tried unsuccessfully to turn the tide and gave up four points at the end. The match revealed a few things we can work on and took the monkey off Oscar’s back. An undefeated season can be a burden and that is no longer a potential distraction. If he can frame this properly, it could serve to catapult him into his final run toward his lofty end-of-season goals.”
Ryan Bergman placed fourth at 152, finishing 2-2 with a pair of pins to move his record to 23-12.
Mason Fritsche placed fifth at 160, finishing 4-1 with one pin, one technical fall and one decision. His record moves to 26-11.
“He bounced back nicely from a near blowout in the quarterfinals,” Logan said. “ Fritche went down 15-1 against Brillion’s Kaleb Brookes before scoring nine unanswered points late in the third period to drop a 15-9 decision. He was one point away from dropping a technical fall and simply ran out of time at the end to take that loss. He wrapped up the day with three straight wins.”
Eric Chairez was fourth at 195. He went 2-2 with one pin.
Tyler Haberstetzer placed fifth at 220, finishing 4-1 with four pins.
“He had perhaps the best tournament of his career today,” Logan said. “Tyler bumped up to 220 to take the spot while Noah Dominguez heals up for next week, and finished the day 4-1 to take fifth place out of 17 teams. Tyler needs to continue to clean up his technique to improve his consistency, but this may be a corner turner for Haberstetzer. We are very proud of his performance.”
Aaron Finn placed fifth at heavyweight. He finished 3-1 with two pins.
“He is really beginning to hit his stride,” Logan said. “He came into the tournament 11-13 and finished 3-1 on the day to improve to .500. After starting the season 1-7, Aaron has gone 13-6 in his last 19 matches and is wrestling very smart right now. At heavyweight, one just has to not make the first mistake. Aaron is starting to get that and his success is coming as a result. We still have a ways to go and not much time to get there, but we are optimistic with his journey.”
Finn Mulligan placed sixth at 106 with one decision.
Braden Holleman also placed sixth at 182
Marlon Muniz took seventh at 138, finishing 3-2 with three pins.
“I think the boys wrestled hard and we continue to have a wonderful mix of strong performances and novice struggles,” Logan said. “Overall, I feel we are making steps in the right direction and the team was tested today by some very good matchups. We didn’t always score as high in the tests as we might want, but it is great feedback for the coaches to prepare as we move into the tournament season.”
Watertown travels to Beaver Dam for the Badger Conference tournament on Saturday.
Team scores: Brillion 189, Cedar Grove-Belgium 163, Grand Meadow Leroy Ostrander Southland 156.6, Crandon 147, Watertown 124, Riverdale 122.5, Turner 110, La Crosse Logan/Central 88, Wisconsin Dells 86, Hartford 79, Sugar River 75.5, Brookfield Central 65.5, Catholic Memorial 34, Berlin 32, Chippewa Falls 32, Hillsboro 24, Westfield 11
