WATERLOO — The Lake Mills girls cross country team finished first at the Capitol Conference Invitational Thursday at Fireman's Park in Waterloo.
The L-Cat girls went into the conference meet with seven event wins on the season and freshman Ava Vesperman was the runner-up in the girls race.
Vesperman clocked in with a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds while Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 19:18.
The Lake Mills girls gathered just 22 points, while Watertown Luther Prep placed second in the team standings with 63 points. Lakeside Lutheran finished fourth with 103 points, while Deerfield/Cambridge finished fifth with 118 points.
The L-Cats not only had Vesperman as the runner-up, but also had seniors Lauren Winslow and Brooke Fair finish third and fourth at the race, respectively. Winslow timed in at 21:18.16, while Fair crossed the finish line at 21:21.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz placed sixth with a time of 22:23. Lake Mills' five scores was rounded out with sophomore Jenna Hosey, who placed eighth overall in the 41-runner race with a time of 22:49.
The Lakeside Lutheran girls were paced by freshman Paige Krahn — who cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Krahn clocked in with a time of 22:50. Fellow freshman Mia Krahn placed 21st with a time of 24:17.
On the boys side, Deerfield/Cambridge won with 32 points. Lakeside Lutheran finished fifth with 112 points, while Lake Mills took sixth with 123 points.
Lakeside Lutheran was once again led by the strong freshman duo of Mark Garcia and Cameron Weiland. Garcia placed third with a time of 18:00, while Weiland finished fourth with a time of 18:06.
The L-Cats' top three finishers placed one after another with senior Quentin Saylor (18th, 19:37) freshman James Hafenstein (19th, 19:38) and senior Jaren Laws (20th, 19:40).
Phoenix girls 2nd, boys 3rd
Luther Prep’s girls finished second with 63 points.
Freshman Jemma Habben (fifth, 21:30), senior Katelyn Mensching (11th, 22:51), freshman Ellis Backus (16th, 23:32), senior Hope Sulzle (17th, 23:52) and junior Alana Sulzle (18th, 23:53) scored for the Phoenix.
Luther Prep’s boys took third with 82 points. Freshmen Ezekiel Finkbeiner (ninth, 18:35) and Elliott Heinderich (tenth, 18:37), senior Elijah Hutchinson (11th, 18:54) sophomore Lucas Holtz (24th, 20:05) and senior Nathan Rundgren (28th, 20:32) scored for the Phoenix.
"I am proud of the growth that our runners have made this most unique of seasons, navigating all of the changes and uncertainties that we have experienced this year,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "Our seniors have provided excellent leadership in building a team atmosphere and encouraging every single runner on the team. I look forward to the years to come, as we have a good number of freshmen who came in this year and have really excelled. It has been a pleasure to work with all of our runners this season."
Luther Prep heads to East Troy to run in the Division 2 Subsectional 6A cross country meet on Tuesday.
Waterloo girls 6th, boys 7th
Waterloo’s girls finished sixth with 173 points.
Sophomore Julia Asik (33rd, 26:51), sophomore Maddelyn Webster (35th, 27:28), freshman Cordelia Webber (36th, 28:43), senior Jennah Smith (39th, 32:04) and freshman Alisa Sheshina (40th, 32:16) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s boys placed seventh with 188 points. Senior Jonathan Aguero (26th, 20:08), senior Maxwell Schneider (39th, 21:45), junior Kyle Fugate (40th, 22:01), senior Andrew Battenberg (41st, 22:04) and senior Brody Tschanz (42nd, 22:12) scored for the Pirates.
Boys
Team scores — Deerfield/Cambridge 32, Poynette 54, Watertown Luther Prep 82, Marshall 112, Lakeside Lutheran 112, Lake Mills 123, Waterloo 188
Girls
Team scores — Lake Mills 22, Watertown Luther Prep 63, Poynette 71, Lakeside Lutheran 103, Deerfield/Cambridge 118, Waterloo 173
