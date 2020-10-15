Watertown’s volleyball team lost to Edgewood 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 on Thursday at WHS.
Kennedy Pugh led Watertown with 10 kills, nine digs and one ace. Alayna Westenberg had 12 assists, seven digs and six kills. Payton Roets put up 15 assists. Elise Hickey had 18 digs and one ace. Maryann Gudenkauf added four kills and 1.5 blocks. Abby Stas added four kills. Grace Zinda served one ace.
"It's really fun to play very talented teams like Edgewood because they really put you to the test,” Watertown girls volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. "The girls were definitely tested tonight and played them extremely tough especially in our first two sets. Now we get to shift our focus to Regionals and continue preparing for Sauk Prairie next Tuesday."
