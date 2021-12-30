CAMBRIDGE — Senior guard Max Heth led all scorers with 31 points as Cambridge handed Hustisford’s boys basketball team its first loss of the season with a 76-50 victory over the Falcons in the championship game of the Cambridge tournament on Tuesday.
Cambridge (5-4) led 32-23 at halftime, sparked by 16 points from Heth.
Heth stayed hot after the break, scoring 15 more. Senior guard Trey Colts added 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Blue Jays, who outscored the Falcons 44-27 over the final 18 minutes.
“They shot over 60 percent from the field and we shot nearly over 30 percent,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They had a kid (Heth) who was on fire and everybody else shot well for them.”
Senior guard Gavin Thimm put on a show in a losing cause for Hustisford (7-1), scoring 24 points including two 3s and four dunks. He was also balanced, scoring 13 in the first half and 11 more after the break. Senior forward Blake Peplinski added seven points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Four of those assists were to Thimm for dunks.
“We played Cambridge evenly for most of the first half, despite the fact that they came out on Fire and only got hotter as the night progressed,” Hopfinger said.
“We were battling them blow for blow and playing good defense then then with a minute left in the first half the score was 26-23 and we missed a layup
and they came down and drained a 3 and then we turned the ball over and they hit a banked in 3 at the
buzzer. That minute was the most crucial in the outcome of this game.
“I still felt at that time that they shot as well as they could in the first half and we would come back strong after halftime. I told the team at halftime that they will cool off and we will close the gap one possession at a time. They only flaw was they only got hotter in the second half, shooting 60 percent from the field on well contested shots. We could only manage 34 percent from the field.
“We will learn from this defeat and come back stronger and smarter. Josh had a good game for us.”
Thimm and Heth were voted Co-MVP’s for the tournament. Colts and Clinton freshman Reagan Flickinger were also named to the all-tournament team.
Hustisford hosts Dodgeland on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE 76, HUSTISFORD 50
Hustisford 23 27 — 50
Cambridge 32 44 — 76
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Schreiber 1 0-0 3, C. Peplinski 1 3-4 5, J. Peplinski 3 0-0 8, Newville 0 1-2 1, Thimm 8 6-12 24, Br. Pepinski 1 0-1 2, Bl. Peplinski 3 1-2 7 Totals 17 11-21 50
Cambridge (fg ft-fta tp) — Colts 4 5-5 15, Heth 12 4-4 31, Horton 3 2-2 8, Schroeder 1 2-2 4, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Brown 0 0-2 0, M. Buckman 4 0-0 10, N. Buckman 0 2-2 2, Schuchart 1 0-0 2 Totals 26 7-19 76
Three-point goals — H (Schreiber, J. Peplinski 2, Thimm 2), C (Colts 2, Heth 3, M. Buckman 2)
Total fouls — H 16, C 20
Fouled out — C (Schroeder)
HUSTISFORD 57, CLINTON 33
Gavin Thimm scored 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists for Hustisford in a 57-33 win over Clinton in the semifinals of the Cambridge tournament on Tuesday.
Blake Peplinski added 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Falcons. Josh Peplinski added eight points, followed by Braden Peplinski with seven points and seven rebounds, Caleb Peplinski with six points and seven rebounds, Zach Stemper and Andrew Maas with two points each and Klayton Bischoff with one. Maas added six rebounds and four assists.
“We came out a little slow in the first game against Clinton and then really
picked things up in the second half,” Hopfinger said.
“Josh and Caleb hits some shots early to keep us ahead and then Blake and Braden picked up their game offensively after halftime and dominated the boards as usual. Andy Maas had another solid game for us with rebounds and assists. Gavin shook off the rust and had another dominating performance. They tried the box and one
on him but he proved that he was a bad idea and he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists with a couple of two-handed monster dunks.”
HUSTISFORD 57, CLINTON 33
Clinton 15 18 — 33
Hustisford 23 34 — 57
