MILWAUKEE — Luther Prep’s volleyball team placed second at the Lutheran Invitational tournament hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday.
The Phoenix posted wins over Winnebago Lutheran Academy (25-22, 25-18), Illinois Lutheran (25-13, 25-13), Onalaska Luther (27-25, 26-24) and Shoreland Lutheran (20-25, 25-19, 15-13) with their only loss coming to Fox Valley Lutheran (10-25, 16-25).
Emma Bortulin led Luther Prep with 45 kills and added 37 digs. Sam Fisch added 34 kills and three blocks. Ella Tomhave added 15 kills and 54 digs. Andrea Bortulin put up 56 assists, served six aces and added 30 digs and 11 kills. Anna Kieselhorst led the back row with 83 digs. Molly Fitzsimmons added 44 assists and 30 digs.
“Obviously, we would have liked to win the tournament today, but overall I am happy with our play,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "Having two teams go into the championship game makes it exciting but unfortunately, we did not play our best volleyball in against Fox Valley and they really did a great job of shutting down our offense.
"This is one of our favorite tournaments to play in because the competition is high and it is fun to play schools we don't normally see during the regular season. We had a long week off with no conference games so we are ready to get back into a regular play week next week.”
Luther Prep (16-9 overall, 3-2 in conference) travels to face Poynette on Tuesday.
