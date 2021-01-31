PEWAUKEE — Watertown got no respect at the seeding meeting, surrounded by several members of the Classic 8’s coaching cabal.
The Goslings earned plenty of exoneration on the mat, placing higher than they were seeded in 12 out of 14 flights at the Pewaukee wrestling regional on Saturday.
Sophomore Oscar Wilkowski and junior Walker Wichman won weight class titles at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively, and seniors Kolten Blome (152) and Sait Hernandez (285) also advanced with second place finishes for the Goslings, who placed fourth overall with 167.5 points.
“I feel like it’s a tough year for a seeding meeting to happen,” Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. “Going into the regional, you (traditionally) have seeds, and there’s not much discrepancy. This year being a weird year for COVID-19 (with a lot fewer matches), you had to fight for seeds. Our guys did great and wrestled to their seeds or better. You can tell Watertown was prepared heading into the regional. I am proud of how they competed.”
Wilkowski (8-0) soared over his No. 3 seed, pinning Hamilton’s Matthew Kusserow in 1 minute, 9 seconds, scoring a 14-5 major decision over Waukesha North’s Aiden Zirbel in the semifinals, then earning a 7-5 decision over Oconomwoc’s Quinn Wolbert (12-2) in the title match.
The finals matchup was a good one, and these two figure to dance again next week. Wilkowski, ranked seventh at 126 before dropping to 120, scored the opening takedown 48 seconds into the match and scored two back points. Wolbert, ranked sixth at 120, managed two escapes around Wilkowski’s second takedown of the period to make it 6-2.
Wilkowski pushed his lead to 7-2 with an escape early in the second period, but gave up a takedown late in the period. Wolbert escaped 26 seconds into the third period and narrowly missed forcing overtime when his last ditch shot attempt went out of bounds with three seconds left.
“Oscar dropped a weight class,,” Dilcher said. “Some of the battles during the week were just about trying to get on weight. He had a little bit of a scare in the semifinal match. He almost got caught. He wrestled a ranked kid in the finals and it was a close match against a great opponent. He didn’t stop working. His eyes have got to be on believing that we can make it to state. For Oscar, it’s a big mental game. He has been in countless tournaments. He has more experience than the whole team combined. It’s about believing in your stuff. If he shows he can dominate, he will get through.”
Wichman (7-1) pinned Waukesha North’s Devin Llanas at 1:02 of the semifinals, then scored a 2-0 decision over Pewaukee’s Jacob Bruner (15-2) in the finals. Wichman scored the only points of the match with a single leg takedown in the first period. He chose neutral and failed to score in the second period, but protected his lead with a tough two-minute ride in the third period to earn his third consecutive trip to sectional competition.
“He did a lot of great riding,” Dilcher said. “He faced a solid opponent in the finals. He’s known that kid. He’s wrestled him at AWA camps.He believed in his shot, the high crotch, and he wasn’t lazy on finish. He ran that through.
“He just has to believe at sectional. He has countless amounts of experience. He has given it his all this year. Now, it’s go time for Walker. He only has two years left. We want to see him believing. Against the Pewaukee kid, that correlated.”
Blome (5-1) finished exactly where he belonged. The returning state qualifier pinned Oconomowoc’s Jonah Brandenstein at :43 and Hamilton’s Hayden Coppersmith in 1:17 to reach the finals, where he lost by fall at 1:59 to Arrowhead’s Mitchell Mesenbrink, a defending state champion and Missouri State commit. In a wrestleback for second place, Blome stuck Waukesha West’s Brady Grisar at 1:58.
“Messenbrink is the real deal,” Dilcher said. “Dropping to 152, we’re new to that bracket. He responded well in wrestleback against Grisar. He got after it. He got the takedown and got him in a cradle where we are good. He’s going to have a true test at sectional at 152. They’ve got some solid wrestlers there. If he can make it through, then we deserve to place at state. That’s kind of what it is when you are qualifying eight guys.”
Hernandez (7-1) pinned Waukesha West’s Gunnar Hanson in 1:32 to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to the top seed, Arrowhead’s Derek Jenson, at 3:50.
On his feet, Hernandez was easily the better wrestler, and showed it by getting Jenson moving and taking him down with 45 seconds left in the opening period. But that’s not where the match was decided. He deferred choice and Jenson chose to ride.
Hernandez clearly earned an escape early in the second period, with three feet of physical separation between the two wrestlers, but stumbled and was not awarded the point. Nelson immediately got back on Hernandez for what should have been a takedown. Either way, once Nelson re-established control, he turned Hernandez for a three-point near fall. After being hit for a stalling point, Nelson turned him again, this time for the fall.
In a wrestleback for second place, Hernandez stuck Oconomowoc’s Tyler Hanson in 44 seconds.
“Either we were going to get a Sait who wasn’t going to show up or we were going to get a kid who was a little bit angry and aggressive,” Dilcher said. “I am glad we saw the angry version. He hit a great takedown on a single leg shot. That’s big in a heavyweight match. He’s so fast that he makes them just fall over. He was just was a beast on top. He threw in a power half and put the guy on his back.
“I am glad he’s got another week. We’ll just let her rip. Anything can happen at heavyweight. There’s a lot of flexibility for anything to happen.”
Ending their season with respectable third place finishes were senior Kasey Logan (160) and freshman Frank Wilkowski (132).
Logan went 2-1 with a pin in the quarterfinals and an 11-3 major decision over Oconomowoc’s Kaiden Bavuso in the third place match, which featured several cradles and superb riding.
“It was a great last match for him,” Dilcher said. “If Kasey had it his way, he wouldn’t have wrestled in high school, but it’s part of the family business. He’ll be tougher in life because of this sport. He was a 0great leader by example. He’s not a vocal guy, but he had great character.”
Frank Wilkowski (4-3) finished 2-2 with a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a pin over Pewaukee’s Bryce Weinandt in the third place match at 5:47. Weinandt put Wilkowski on his back for an early 5-0 lead, but Wilkowski fought off his back and later slammed Weinandt during a takedown that trimmed the lead to 5-4. The match turned into a high-scoring affair, with both wrestlers going for the fall and rolling each other through, with Wilkowski finally coming out on top for the pin.
“That was promising to see,” Dilcher said. In the last couple matches, he really made the most of the experience. He was excited to go at the regional. Wrestler enter those tournament on two levels. They are either nervous or excited. Frank was definitely excited to have the opportunity. He shows so much. If he hits the weight room and continues to get better, he’ll be a danergous wrestler like his older brothers. There’s a strong will in that family to succeed. He has that bug. Having that taste of high school wrestling, he’ll want to get to state.”
Senior Emilio Hernandez also went out on a high note with his fourth place finish at 126.
He wrestled the best match of his career in the quarterfinals, running a takedown clinic on Arrowhead’s Zach Fitzgerald for a 19-9 major decision. He lost by fall in the semifinals and lost a major decision in the third place match, but match was close most of the way.
“That is a senior who made the most of his career at Watertown,” Dilcher said. “He is one of the hardest workers in the room. I am excited he made it through our program. It’s not about the wins and losses, its the man you become at the end of the day. I taught him back in eighth grade. He’s grown up before my eyes. I am excited for his future.”
Finn Muligan (106), Brian Kronquist (170), Braden Holleman (182), Tyler Haberstetzer (195) and Noah Dominguez (220) each finished fifth. Noe Ugalde (113) took sixth.
Kronquist closed out his career with a pin.
“It was an honor to have him in our program,” Dilcher said. “He knows one speed, and that’s 100 miles per hour, whether it’s playing dodgeball or getting in on a double. He’ll be missed dearly as well.”
Sectional qualifiers will compete at the Mukwonago sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Arrowhead 199, Pewaukee 192, Oconomowoc 189.5, Watertown 167.5, Waukesha West 161.5, Hamilton 109.5, Waukesha North 74.5
Watertown
