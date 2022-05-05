Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three runs for Luther Prep in a 4-2 Capitol North baseball win over Lake Mills on Wednesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (6-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Schupmann hit a two-out double to center and scored on Jackson Heiman’s RBI double to center. The Phoenix went up 2-0 in the fourth. Schupmann led off with a line drive single to center, stole second and scored on a Marcus Fitzsimmons groundout.
Lake Mills (8-4, 3-3) tied it with two in the top of the fifth.
David Bruce hit a leadoff single to center, advanced to second on a base hit by Ben Buchholtz, took third on a bunt by Brady Strauss and scored when Cooper Murphy reached on an error. Murphy later scored on an RBI single by Derek Bruce, who finished the day with three hits.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. Parker Winghart drew a one-out walk and Schupmann doubled to left to put two runners in scoring position.
After Heiman was intentionally walked to load the bases, Fitzsimmons was hit by a pitch to drive in Winghart and Cole Heckendorf beat out an infield hit to drive in Schupmann.
Silas Winkel started for the Phoenix and went five innings. Winghart earned the decision in relief.
“This was a very well played high school game with two very different styles of pitching on display,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Sophomore Silas Winkel had another very good outing for us and Eddy Everland for Lake Mills was just as good. We were able to put enough hits together to squeeze in the runs we needed to win the game.
“Kyle Schupman came up big at the plate and on the bases accounting for 3 of our 4 runs. His leadership is really beginning to show as the rest of our players feed off of him. He hit the ball hard every time up and turned a very important 4-6-3 double play in the sixth to get us out of trouble. We are playing with more confidence and much of the credit goes to his senior leadership.
“Junior Parker Winghart did an outstanding job on the mound. He pounded the strike zone coming in with one on and no outs in the sixth. He proceeded to get the last six outs of the game on 14 pitches.”
Both teams return to action today. Lake Mills travels to play Lodi while Luther Prep is at Poynette.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills 000 020 0 — 2 7 0
Luther Prep 100 102 X — 4 5 1
WP: Winghart
LP: Eveland
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM (Eveland 6-5-4-4-7-2), LP (S. Winkel 5-7-2-1-1-1, Winghart 2-0-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — LM (De. Bruce 3x3), LP (Schupmann 3x3, 2B (2), Heiman 2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.