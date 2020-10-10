JOHNSON CREEK — Junior running back Howie Olszewski rushed 18 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns to lead Johnson Creek’s football team to a 50-6 homecoming win over Kingdom Prep on Friday.
Isaac Hartz added four carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns for Johnson Creek (1-1), which piled up 283 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Quarterback Braden Walling scored Johnson Creek’s other rushing TD and also threw a scoring pass to senior tight end Wyatt Owen, who caught all six of Walling’s completions for 85 yards. Walling, Owen and Tyrell Morford each had an interception for the defense.
“It was 14-6 at halftime,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Part of it was we haven’t played in two weeks. The mental part of it was we haven’t hit anybody for a couple weeks. We were sloppy on both ends of the ball.
"We made adjustments at halftime and the kids responded extremely well in the second half. We executed well in the offensive end. Defensively, we shut them down in the second half due to the fact that the kids got it figured out.”
Johnson Creek travels to Fall River to face Fall River/Rio on Friday, Oct. 23.
JOHNSON CREEK 50, KINGDOM PREP 6
Kingdom Prep 0 6 0 0 — 6
Johnson Creek 6 8 28 8 — 50
