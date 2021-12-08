HORICON — Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 19 points and dished out five assists in Hustisford’s 44-28 Trailways East victory over Horicon on Tuesday.
Hustisford (3-0, 2-0 in conference) led 18-10 at halftime and finally got rolling offensively down the stretch. Thimm scored 10 of his points in the second half. Caleb Peplinski and Josh Peplinski each scored five points in the second half. Caleb Peplinski finished the game with seven points. Josh Peplinski finished the game with five points and three assists.
The Falcons outrebounded the Marshmen 43-18. Senior forward Blake Peplinski led the effort with 12 rebounds. Braden Peplinski added eight rebounds.
"We played great defense tonight, but we had some struggles with turnovers, so we didn’t get as many shots off as we normally do,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "A lot of the turnovers were just mishandled passes and self inflicted mistakes, but we kept battling and played hard. I was happy with the effort again. We definitely crashed the boards hard and didn’t give them many second chance opportunities. We held their leading scorer (Anthony Oeschner) to half his point total).
“They are a scrappy team that forced us into some turnovers we normally wouldn’t have. The last 10 minutes, we started making the plays we would normally be making.”
