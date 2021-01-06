Meghan Hurtgen won two events and the all-around title to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a 127.65-122.80 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday at WHS.
“Our varsity team score went up one point since last week’s dual meet,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “It was only our second meet, and we had a lot of new skills. We’re working on our confidence and staying motivated and healthy throughout the rest of the season.
“Tonight was our Parents and Senior Night, so we shouted out to our parents back home and showered our seniors with extra love tonight."
Reedsburg edged Watertown 32.70-32.40 on the vault.
Lauryn Olson placed third with an 8.40 score, while Hurtgen placed fourth (8.10). Lauren Marks and Rachael Sprenger each tied for fifth with 7.95 scores. Avaline Jacob (7.80) finished ninth.
“Lauryn Olson got her personal best with a really nice quarter on, full off which was super straight and high,” Wendt said. "Meghan Hurtgen threw her yurchenko for the first time in competition since the state meet last March. She did not land one in competition but had a beautiful one in warm ups. They are coming!”
Watertown won the bars 30.10-29.95.
Hurtgen won the bars with an 8.20. Ashley Campbell placed fourth (7.50). Marks placed fifth (7.30). Mikayla Dehnert (7.10) tied for sixth. Mikaylah Fessler (6.65) took tenth.
"Marks struggled through her bar set after a leg injury from vault,” Wendt said. “She did a great job! Hurtgen got an 8.2 even with a fall. She is sure to hit a 9 this year. Senior Ashley Campbell came in clutch for our team with a solid 7.5 with working her form on the low bar and adding her uprise and layout dismount."
The Goslings won convincingly on the balance beam 31.25-27.95.
Karleigh Jacobs won the event with an 8.4. Hurtgen (8.20) tied for second. Jacob (7.85) tied for fourth. Olson (6.80) finished sixth. Ella Faltersack (6.05) took eighth.
"Senior Karleigh Jacobs had an awesome stuck beam routine,” Wendt said. "She added a new dismount, which is a wow factor to the end of her routine. Her jumps are huge and the judges love it. We are working on our overall confidence, fluency, and consistency as beam is such a mental game. We will work to stick our connections and stay on the beam.”
Watertown closed out the meet with a 33.90-32.20 victory on the floor exercise.
Hurtgen won the event with a 9.150. Olson (8.450) took second. Jacobs (8.225) placed fifth. Jacob (8.075) took sixth. Rachael Sprenger (7.225) finished tenth.
“Meghan got her first 9 on floor of the year tonight, which was super exciting,” Wendt said. “She is working on her form and jumps to improve that score for the next meet. Olson had a nice floor tonight, but she will work on the consistency of her second pass. She changed up her last pass and the judges really seem to like it. Karleigh Jacobs had another nice floor set tonight. She always gets full credits on her jumps.
"Senior Rachael Sprenger also got full credit on her jumps and is working to add back in the difficulty in her tumbling. Aveline Jacob had a solid score tonight but she is working on replacing her half twist with a full and getting full credit for her advanced high jumps and she just added a layout at the end of her routine which was exciting to see."
Hurtgen's winning all-around score was 33.65.
