LAKE MILLS — This one featured fireworks on and off the field.
In a game that saw Lake Mills erase a 14-point deficit and both sides turn it over on consecutive plays in overtime, a block kick decided it.
Leading by three points, senior defensive end John O'Donnell blocked Mason Levake's game-tying kick as the Warriors outlasted the L-Cats 24-21 in double overtime in the Slider Bowl at LMHS on Friday.
Lakeside improves to 4-0, becoming the first team to win on the road in the annual clash since 2011.
"We had talked about ending that streak of home wins that went back quite a few years," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "It's a special win for them and a lifelong memory certainly. We're happy to play over there, it's a little less of a homefield than Campus Field used to be. I heard the kick get blocked. We were pretty elated. I'd have to see the film to know how we got at it."
The Warriors led by 14 at halftime before an 18-yard rushing score by senior tailback Charlie Cassady with eight minutes, 19 seconds left in the third made it 21-14.
Lakeside, the seventh-ranked Associated Press medium-sized school, maintained its edge until the final minute when senior quarterback Adam Moen connected on a strike to senior receiver Jaxson Retrum for 19 yards on a fade pass in the back of the end zone, tying it at 21 with 41 seconds left.
In overtime, Moen rolled right before throwing across his body and getting intercepted by senior cornerback Tersony Vater. On the ensuing play, Warrior senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman was stripped by junior Michael Stenbroten and the loose ball was recovered by senior cornerback Charlie Bender, forcing double overtime.
Lakeside started the second session of college-rules overtime with the ball at the 25. Chesterman picked up 11 yards on a scramble and junior tailback Micah Cody, who had 17 carries for 108 yards, ran it next for a pick up of five.
Moen and Stenbroten combined to stuff senior running back Ian Olszewski for a loss of one, setting up 3rd down and 6. After a low snap, junior tailback Spencer Sturgill was stopped for a short gain. Junior kicker Jameson Schmidt then booted a 25-yard field goal, allowing the L-Cats, who are the first team receiving votes in the medium-sized division, a chance to tie or win it.
Cassady had three consecutive touches to begin the possession, including an eight-yard first down run to the 9. Moen picked up five on the ground on first down and Cassady carried for three more on second down, setting up third and short.
On a keeper, Moen was brought down near the line of scrimmage to make it fourth and 1 from the 2. After taking a delay of game, the L-Cats (3-2) elected to try and extend the game with a field goal. The Warriors created pressure up the middle and O'Donnell, who stands 6-foot-5, got a paw extended to swat the kick and end things on a night when the new high school field was being dedicated and there was a lengthy firework display after the contest.
"In my mind, I took the whole entire time to think about what I wanted to do," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "I knew even if we did take a delay of game we'd be able to kick a field goal within reasonable range with Mason. He has been able to kick 45- and 50-yard field goals regularly when we're blocking up front from for him.
"In my mind going into the third down, we were either going to punch it in with the run play or kick the field goal regardless. We were short on that third down with Adam on the run. Thought about it and decided to kick it and it got blocked."
The Warriors possessed it first and went 72 yards, all on the ground, as Olszewski, who was lined up at fullback, punched it in from a yard out. Chesterman picked up 25 yards on the game's first play, Cody had a first-down conversion on 3rd and 12 before a 13-yard carry by Chesterman set up the score.
The L-Cats answered in 3:23 with a 75-yard scoring drive capped by a Retrum 34-yard touchdown reception on a go route to square it up. Stenbroten had a two first-down catches to get into Warrior territory.
Cody was stopped inches shy on a 4th at 2 by Cassady at the Lake Mills 28 on the next drive to end the opening frame.
A few plays later, senior defensive lineman Joseph Balistreri recovered a Moen fumble that laid still on the ground for several seconds near midfield.
Retrum had a sack that put the Warriors behind the chains on the next series. On 4th and 12 from the Lake Mills 27, Retrum tackled Chesterman in space for another turnover on downs.
Lake Mills then went three-and-out and punted. Senior defensive back Brendan McKenna, after a brief bobble, evaded a defender near the Lakeside bench before cutting upfield to break a couple more tackles on a 60-yard punt return score, extending the lead to 14-7.
"McKenna's play was a big play in the game and a spectacular return," Bauer said. "He came right in front of our sideline. I thought he bobbled it and the ball was on the ground. He picked it up and made the first kid miss and made numerous kids miss along the way. It wasn't a clear path to the end zone so he made a great play to score. He has good speed and is a strong kid."
The L-Cats' next drive started at their own 22 before losing eight yards and a short punt was fielded by Vater, who took it inside the Lake Mills 30.
Chesterman had a first-down carry before Cody found paydirt with an eight-yard rush to make it a 14-point game. The Warriors rushed it 55 times for 261 yards.
"Triple option is one of the most difficult offenses from a run game standpoint to stop or slow down," Huber said. "You have to be extremely disciplined as a defense to know what you're responsibility and job is. They run it very very well which is why they have had the success they have had."
Chesterman intercepted his counterpart Moen near midfield with 1:21 to go before the break. A sack by senior linebacker Grant Horkan helped keep Lakeside off the board before the break.
The short passing game to Stenbroten, Retrum and sophomore JP Rugig put the L-Cats in the red zone on the first possession of the third quarter. Cassady's 18-yard score then cut the deficit in half.
Lakeside was driving for more points before a botched exchange in L-Cat territory recovered by Stenbroten halted the drive.
Lake Mills was faced with a 4th and 8 from the Lakeside 34 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Moen threw one deep to Bender near the front pylon but Schmidt was in nice position to help break up the throw.
Chesterman, who ran it 22 times for 107 yards and was 2-for-2 for 31 yards, had his biggest completion of the night on the next drive. In a one-score game, the Warriors had a 3rd and 7 from midfield. Chesterman, with the pocket collapsing, found McKenna on the sideline for a pick up of 27.
Chesterman converted a sneak on 4th down and 1 at the 12 with 7:49 left. After three more runs left a 4th and 2 from inside the five, the Warriors elected to kick a field goal to make it a two-score game. Schmidt's kick was blocked by Retrum to give the L-Cats new life with 5:29 to play.
"It's kind of hard to say why the first half was so successful and the second half not so much," Bauer said of the run game. "We ran outside veer and midline veer primarily and were getting good yards. I don't know what adjustments they made but the yards were tougher in the second half. The chunk plays weren't there. It was tough getting yards in the second half.
"The kick would have made it a two-score game. I thought a field goal would have been as big as a touchdown. We have good kicker and we have confidence in him. They got a block on us. I would make that call again."
Moen had his longest rush of the game, a 21-yard scamper, to get it out to the Lake Mills 40. Two plays later, Retrum hauled in a 28-yard pass over the middle on 3rd and 3. Four plays later, Retrum scored the game-tying touchdown on a play that was changed at the line of scrimmage, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
"We were going to run five hitches," Huber explained. "I thought their defensive backs were going to be farther back then that. They were up in our face so we we audibled out of that and kind of gambled a little bit on the fade ball and Jaxon made a heck of play. Adam made a heck of a throw and we were able to get the extra point there and send it into overtime."
Moen finished 17-for-26 for 200 yards, Cassady ran it 13 times for 79 yards and Retrum had seven catches for 119 yards.
"I thought our defense did well limiting the big plays," Bauer said. "They had a couple big gains and sustained a couple of drives well in the second half. A lot of it was five yards at a time in the short passing game. We made them work and burn some clock. All in all, pretty proud of our defense to hold them to 21 points.
"I'd like to give Lake Mills a lot of credit. They came back in the second half. It wasn't big plays. It was methodical drives. Did what they had to do. Game could have gone either way. We certainly have a lot of respect for them. That's a good bunch of football players on that team."
Cody is averaging 12.5 yards a carry and has surpassed the 100-yard mark in every game and this is the first occasion Lake Mills has failed to score 30 points.
Lake Mills plays at Sauk Prairie next week while Lakeside travels to face Portage.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 24, LAKE MILLS 21
Lakeside Lutheran 7 14 0 0 0 3 — 24
Lake Mills 7 0 7 7 0 0 — 21
LL: Olszweski 1 run (Schmidt kick)
LM: Retrum 34 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LL: McKenna 61 punt return (Levake kick)
LL: Cody 8 run (Schmidt kick)
LM: C. Cassady 18 run (Levake kick)
LM: Retrum 19 pass from Moen (Levake kick)
LL: Schmidt 25 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL 17, LM 17.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LL 55-261; LM 26-123.
Passing yards — LL 32; LM 200.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LL 2-2-0; LM 17-26-2.
Penalties — LL 2-5; LM 2-5.
Fumbles-lost — LL 2-2; LM 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LL: Chesterman 22-117; Cody 17-108; LM: Cassady 13-79.
Passing — LL: Chesterman 2-2-0-32; LM: Moen 17-26-2-200.
Receiving — LL: McKenna 1-27; LM: Retrum 7-118.
