NEOSHO — Robby Proehl and Chase Schroeder each hit grand slams and combined for nine RBIs in Neosho’s 22-2 Rock River League victory over Ashippun on Sunday.

Proehl hit an RBI single in the third inning and then hit his grand slam to left in the fourth to finish with a team-high five RBIs. Schroeder replaced Proehl in the batting order and hit his grand slam to center in the sixth. Designated hitter Benjamin Lambert drove in four runs and catcher Bayne Johnson drove in three.

Brad Wittnebel threw six innings to earn the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Lambert pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.

NEOSHO 22, ASHIPPUN 2

Ashippun 000 101 0 — 2 7 1

Neosho 423 408 X — 22 14 2

WP: Wittnebel

LP: P. Kraemer

Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Herr 4-0-1-0, Pierson 3-0-0-0, Daniel 4-2-1-0, T. Ryan 2-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-1-1, Jack Bourdo 1-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Kraemer 2-0-1-0, Essmann 1-0-0-0, Camden 2-0-1-0, Herro 1-0-1-0 Totals 27-2-7-2

Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 3-4-2-0, Wendt 3-4-1-2, Proehl 2-2-2-5, Schroeder 2-1-1-4, Lambert 3-2-1-4, Murphy 3-2-0-0, Archambeau 5-1-1-1, Johnson 5-2-3-3, Sutter 2-1-0-0, Karpelenia 2-1-2-1, Schramm 1-2-0-0, Sutter 2-0-1-1 Totals 33-22-14-21

2B — A (Daniel), N (Karpelenia)

HR — N (Proehl, Schroeder)

Pitching — HO: Kraemer (A) 4 in 3, Essmann (A) 1 in 1, J. Kraemer (A) 9 in 2, Wittnebel (N) 6 in 6, Lambert (N) 1 in 1. R: P. Kraemer (A) 9, Essmann (A) 5, J. Kraemer (A) 8, Wittnebel (N) 2, Lambert (N) 0. SO: P. Kraemer (A) 3, Essmann (A) 1, J. Kraemer (A) 1, Wittnebel (N) 10, Lambert (N) 2. BB: P. Kraemer (A) 8, Essmann (A) 3, J. Kraemer (A) 1, Wittnebel (N) 1, Lambert (N) 0

