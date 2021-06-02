COLUMBUS -- Luther Prep's softball team lost at Columbus 11-0 in a Capitol North game on Wednesday held at Meister Park.
Columbus (9-4, 6-3 Capitol) scored three times on three singles in the first inning, adding six runs on four hits in the third to make it 9-0.
Luther Prep starter Andrea Bortulin took the loss, allowing 10 earned on nine hits, striking out two and walking two in four innings. The Phoenix are now 2-14 overall and 0-9 in the league.
Luther Prep was outhit, 9-2, and committed three errors.
The Phoenix conclude conference play at Lodi today at 5 p.m.
COLUMBUS 11, LUTHER PREP 0 (5)
Luther Prep 000 00 — 0 2 3
Columbus 306 2x — 11 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: A. Bortulin (L; 4-9-11-10-2-2); C: Peck (W; 5-2-0-0-9-0).
Leading hitters — C: Smedema (3B), Farrington (2B), Hayes 2x2, Adam 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.