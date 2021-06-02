COLUMBUS -- Luther Prep's softball team lost at Columbus 11-0 in a Capitol North game on Wednesday held at Meister Park.

Columbus (9-4, 6-3 Capitol) scored three times on three singles in the first inning, adding six runs on four hits in the third to make it 9-0.

Luther Prep starter Andrea Bortulin took the loss, allowing 10 earned on nine hits, striking out two and walking two in four innings. The Phoenix are now 2-14 overall and 0-9 in the league.

Luther Prep was outhit, 9-2, and committed three errors.

The Phoenix conclude conference play at Lodi today at 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS 11, LUTHER PREP 0 (5)

Luther Prep  000  00  —  0  2  3

Columbus  306  2x  —  11  9  0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: A. Bortulin (L; 4-9-11-10-2-2); C: Peck (W; 5-2-0-0-9-0).

Leading hitters — C: Smedema (3B), Farrington (2B), Hayes 2x2, Adam 2x3.

