LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills' football team will hit the road for the third time in as many weeks to face Kewaskum on Friday night.
The Indians, a Division 3 school from the East Central Conference, will be playing their season opener. Kewaskum went 6-5 last season before losing to Catholic Memorial in Level 2 of the playoffs.
Lake Mills (1-1) enters on the heals of a 44-36 defeat at Mineral Point last week. The L-Cats are now the seventh-ranked team in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll in Division 4.
Kewaskum figures to start senior Michael Daniel at quarterback. Daniel split reps under setter with the graduated Ty Cook, throwing for 639 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions on 42-of-81 passing in 10 games.
The Indians, who did not scrimmage this season, return most of their defensive front and linebacker group. They graduated most of their skill-position players, according to Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber.
"They run a 34 on defense and have shown mostly man in the secondary without much zone," Huber said. "They use a true I on offense with a lot of ground and pound, they like to run the ball. They also like to control the clock and time of possession.
"We'll have to do a great job of tackling for one and getting off the football, attacking gaps defensively. Getting all 11 hats to the ball because they have some big kids for sure."
The L-Cats should have an advantage with speed on the edge which could be key in sparking big plays.
"Their defensive and offensive lines are returning and they have some big boys on the defensive line that go 6-foot-2, 250 pounds," Huber said. "The kids are a nice size. They get off the ball and move people. Our offensive line and defensive line have to be ready this week. Using our speed to our advantage is what were looking to do. They have the size advantage. Speed is an asset of ours heading into Friday for sure."
The L-Cats are averaging 33 points a game through two weeks and senior quarterback Adam Moen has accounted for nine scores.
Putting up points early could be important for Lake Mills against a Kewaskum group that likes to eat clock with the running game.
