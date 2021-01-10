Warriors top WLA

FOND DU LAC — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech added 14 as the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat host Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75-51 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Warriors (8-3) used a 46-19 advantage in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit.

Senior forward John O'Donnell had 10 points and senior forward Ian Olszewski chipped in seven for Lakeside, which has won three straight.

Junior guard Ethan Cole led WLA (1-7) with 19 points, shooting 9 of 11 at the free throw line.

The Warriors host Edgewood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75,

WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 51

Lakeside Lutheran  29  46  —  75

Winnebago Lutheran  32  19  —  51

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 5 2-2 14; Veers 2 0-1 4; Miller 1 0-0 2; Yahnke 1 0-0 3; Vater 1 0-1 2; Olszewski 1 5-7 7; Main 3 0-0 6; Birkholz 10 1-4 21; Lauber 2 0-2 6; O’Donnell 4 2-2 10. Totals 30 10-19 75.

WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN — Cole 5 9-11 19; Loehr 3 0-0 8; Pausma 2 1-2 6; Gensler 1 4-6 6; Lueck 2 0-2 4; Kuske 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 16-23 51.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Lauber 2, Uttech 2, Yahnke 1); WL 3 (Loehr 2, Pausma 1). Total fouls: LL 18; WL 16.

