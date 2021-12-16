OAKFIELD — Senior guard/forward Ethan Glugla scored 17 points to lead Oakfield to a 45-36 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.

Oakfield (5-0, 3-0 in conference) led by seven at halftime and prevailed without leading scorer and rebounder Grant Bass in the lineup.

Senior guards Caden Brugger and Dylan Raabe each scored 11 points to pace Dodgeland (0-5, 0-3).

Dodgeland hosts Horicon tonight.

OAKFIELD 45,

DODGELAND 36

Dodgeland 14 22 — 36

Oakfield 21 24 — 45

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Brugger 4 2-3 11, Hahn 2 0-0 4, Raabe 4 2-3 11, Wieloch 1 0-0 3, Bunkoske 2 2-2 7 Totals 13 6-8 36

Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — H. Sabel 1 0-2 2, Schepp 0 1-2 1, C. Sabel 0 2-2 2, Arellano 0 1-2 1, Fox 5 1-3 14, B. Bijl 3 2-4 8, Glugla 7 3-5 17 Totals 16 10-20 45

Three-point goals — D (Brugger, Raabe, Wieloch, Bunkoske). O (Fox 3).

Fouls D 19, O 11.

Fouled out: D (Appenfeldt)

