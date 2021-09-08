BEAVER DAM — Adair Pineda had two goals and an assist for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 6-2 win over Wayland Academy on Tuesday.
Luther Prep started out hot with a couple of shots from dangerous areas, one of which hit the crossbar. The Phoenix made the most of the momentum by striking first in the eighth minute as Pineda sent a perfectly weighted slip pass past the defense to a running Johannes Bourman, who took one dribble and then sent it side net past the goalie.
Just ten minutes later, Brendon Spurgin sent a perfect ground pass to Owen Heiman who also hit side net.
Even though the visitors were up 2-0, Wayland Academy still gave plenty of fine looking shots. One such shot came from Salva Huertas Abad as he sent a rocket shot past the diving keeper. But, Luther Prep wasn’t done with the half as Max Lake gathered a loose ball from 8 yards out and notched another goal for the season.
Just 2 minutes later, Emre Kocer sent another rocket of a shot from 20 yards out to keep the home team down by one at the halftime whistle.
After the break, Luther Prep came out a new team as they dominated possession and shots on goal. Pineda notched two consecutive free kick goals each from 25 yards out as he cleverly placed both spot kick opportunities.
The final goal was assisted by Brendon Spurgin as he found Matthew Koelpin, who curved the ball around the goalie from 20 yards out from the top of the box.
“In the first half, we played too soft and lazy soccer,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. :The second half was a totally different team and the results showed our effort. I’m very pleased with how the team regrouped after halftime and turned this game around.”
Luther Prep will play its first home game against conference opponent Wisconsin Dells on Thursday at 4:15 PM.
LUTHER PREP 6,
WAYLAND 2
Luther Prep 4 2 — 6
Wayland 2 0 — 2
LP — Bourman (Pineda) 7:24
LP — Heiman (Spurgin) 16:14
W — Abad 21:16
LP — Lake 32:48
W — Kocer 34:17
LP — Pineda 49:04
LP — Pineda 52:14
LP — Koelpin (Spurgin) 71:14
Shots: LP 11, W 5
