EDGERTON — Junior Brady Gotto won the sprint trifecta during a Rock Valley Conference Quad Monday at Edgerton High School.

Gotto helped the boys to a first-place finish with 97 points, while sophomore Ayianna Johnson won three individual events, helping the girls to a first-place finish of their own with a score of 103.5.

Clinton took second in the boys’ quad with 54.5 points, while the East Troy girls were the runner-ups with a 66.5.

Gotto won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds, and backed it up with wins in the 200 meter dash (22.77) and the 400 meter dash (52.03).

Taylor Phillips won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.78, while Nicholas Hottinger finished first in the 300 meter hurdles with a 46.32.

The Eagle boys won three relays on the day.

Ethan Dieckman, Patrick Rogers, Eddy Rodriguez and Brock Pinnow took the top spot in the 400 meter relay with a time of 47.01. In the 800 meter relay, Preston Rutherford, Rodriguez, Hottinger and Trevor Ihlenfeld won with a 1:41.26.

Sawyer Thorp, Mason Marin, Phillips and Rutherford clocked in at 3:40.07 in the 1,600 meter relay, good for first.

In the field, Noah Schultz won shot put with a toss of 46-03.5. Jesse Heller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 19-10.5.

On the girls’ side, Johnson won the shot put (41-03.5), discus (1116-06) and triple jump (32-01).

In the 800 meter run, senior Makenzie Hottinger finished first with a time of 2:39.36. Ava Gallardo won the 3,200 meter run with a 14:06.31.

The 400 meter relay team of Ainsley Howard, Josie Peterson, Emma Reidl and Johnson placed first with a time of 54.47.Nora Wichman, Gallardo, Emily Hollenberger and Hottinger clocked in at 10:57.16 in the 3,200 meter relay, good for first.

Josie Peterson (4-04) and Emily Zilisch (8-00) won the high jump and pole vault, respectively.

Team scores (boys) — Jefferson 97, Clinton 54.5, East Troy 34, Edgerton 27.5.

Team scores (girls) — Jefferson 103.5, East Troy 66.5, Edgerton 47.66, Clinton 36.33.

Recommended for you

Load comments