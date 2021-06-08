LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys beat out Lodi for the team title while Lakeside’s girls finished third at the Capitol Conference meet on Monday at Lake Mills High School.
The Warriors went without an event winner but edged the Blue Devils 133-121.5 on the strength of their overall depth.
Second place finishers for Lakeside included Kyle Main in the 400 meter dash in 53.50 seconds, Karsten Grundahl in the 800 (2:05.82) and 1,600 (4:42.46) Cameron Weiland in the 3,200 (10:24.41), Christian Schmidt in the 110 high hurdles (15.43) and Ben Buxa in the shot put (46 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
"We are extremely proud of our athletes," Lakeside Lutheran co-head track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. "We have seen so much growth this season. I feel like we still have not peaked yet and am really excited about our chances at regionals next Monday.
"Our boys continued their strong season with another great showing tonight. All across the board, we scored well and that balance was key to winning the meet."
Lake Mills won the boys 400 relay. Michael Stenbroten, Jaxson Retrum, Carson Lund and Dylan Johnson won in 44.84. Lund won the triple jump with a mark of 40-9.75.
"I am very proud of our guys for taking third place and hanging with second place Lodi right up until the last few events," Lake Mills boys track and field coach Dan Zaeske said. "There were several athletes who ran/threw their season best. Some even had their personal best. Tonight these guys showed me that they are ready for regionals. I can’t wait to see what they can do."
The L-Cats' 800 relay and 1,600 relay teams both placed in second. Those relay teams, along with the 400 relay, garnered first-team all-conference honors. Kyle Popowski had a second place finish in the 300 hurdles (41.79) and was named a first-team all-conference recipient in the event. Popowski was second team all-conference in the 110 hurdles.
Dylan Johnson earned first team all conference for his second place long jump (20-8.75).
Jonathan Holtz won the 200 in 23 seconds flat to lead Luther Prep’s boys. The 1,600 relay team of Holtz, Matthew Hillmer, Ben Cole and Atticus Lawrenz also won in 3:31.62. Holtz also placed second in the 100 in 11.69, losing by one hundredth of a second to Lodi junior Brody Nyffenegger.
Jon Wiedenhoeft took second for the Phoenix in the boys discus (138-4).
Lakeside’s girls won the 400 relay. Madelyn Vanderhoof, Claire Heinrich, Harmony Schmidt and Wedmerline Schulz won in 54.53.
Mya Hemling won the 400 in 1:01.48.
"As they have all season, our girls came out and competed, despite our low numbers," Vanderhoof said. "We saw several girls PR again tonight and all four relays ran well."
Lake Mills won the girls 3,200 relay. Jenna Hosey, Madison Hahn, Sydney Burling and Lauren Winslow won in 10:33.07.
Kayla Will set a new conference record in winning the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 1 inch.
Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher took third in the girls high jump (5-0).
The L-Cats and Warriors compete in a WIAA Division 2 regional hosted by Jefferson on Monday, June 14, starting at 3:30 p.m. Waterloo competes in a Division 3 regional the same day at Deerfield.
Capitol Conference
CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 133; Lodi 121.5; Lake Mills 94; Watertown Luther Prep 72; Cambridge 69; Marshall 61.5; Columbus 52; Belleville 32; Poynette 32; Wisconsin Heights 31.
100 meters: 1, Nyffenegger, Lo, :11.68; 2, Holtz, WLP, :11.69; 3, Sturgill, LL, :11.72; 4, Main, LL, :11.73; 4, Rguig, LM, :12.08; 6, Johnson, LM, :12.12.
200: 1, Holtz, WLP, :23.00; 2, Coddington, Lo, :23.05; 3, Main, LL, :23.26; 4, Lawrenz, WLP, :24.16; 5, Kempton, WH, :24.38; 6, Siedschlag, M, :24.51.
400: 1, Siedschlag, M, :52.03; 2, Main, LL, :53.50; 3, Reinke, LL, :53.60; 4, Cole, WLP, :53.66; 5, Holtz, WLP, :54.64; 6, McCoy, Bel, :54.65.
800: 1, Heintz, Lo, 2:00.90; 2, Grundahl, LL, 2:05.82; 3, Huffman, Cam, 2:06.25; 4, Sickenberger, P, 2:09.76; 5, Lambert, LM, 2:09.98; 6, McGee, Col, 2:10.59.
1,600: 1, Huffman, Cam, 4:39.56; 2, Grundahl, LL, 4:42.46; 3, Hornby, M, 4:44.56; 4, Weiland, LL, 4:45.80; 5, Nelson, B, 4:46.01; 6, Gresens, LL, 4:48.40.
3,200: 1, Scholey, B, 10;08.05; 2, Weiland, LL, 10:24.41; 3, Johnson, P, 10:39.78; 4, Pecard, Lo, 10:47.98; 5, Hutchinson, WLP, 11:04.23; 6, Parman, WH, 11:22.59.
110 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lo, :14.85; 2, Schmidt, LL, :15.43; 3, Popowski, LM, :16.10; 4, Yerges, Cam, :16.56; 5, Horkan, LM, :16.65; 6, Veers, LL, :16.70.
300 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lo, :40.55; 2, Popowski, LM, :41.79; 3, Hillmer, WLP, :41.83; 4, Schmidt, LL, :42.08; 5, Yerges, Cam, :42.81; 6, Horkan, LM, :43.14.
400 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Stenbroten, Retrum, Johnson, Lund), :44.84; 2, Marshall, :46.40; 3, Cambridge, :46.41; 4, Columbus, :47.08; 5, Poynette, :47.40; 6, Belleville, :48.36.
800 relay: 1, Lodi (Coddington, Heyroth, Nyffenegger, Malig), 1:32.54; 2, Lake Mills, 1:34.38; 3, Lakeside, 1:35.63; 4, Wis. Heights, 1:36.25; 5, Columbus, 1:38.03; 6, Belleville, 1:38.04.
1,600 relay: 1, Watertown Luther Prep (Holtz, Hillmer, Cole, Lawrenz), 3:31.62; 2, Lake Mills, 3:33.37; 3, Lodi, 3:38.64; 4, Lakeside, 3:39.00; 5, Poynette, 3:48.73; 6, Belleville, 3:53.32.
3,200 relay: 1, Lodi (Heintz, Crowder, Pecard, Weber), 8:32.88); 2, Poynette, 8:39.11; 3, Lakeside, 8:45.02; 4, Belleville, 8:51.67; 5, Lake Mills, 9:05.92; 6, Cambridge, 9:41.39.
High jump: 1, Barsness, WH, 6-5; 2, Eggers, M, 5-10; 3, Ward, M, 5-8; 4 (tie), Andrews, LL, and Heyerholm, LL, 5-8; 6, Carthew, Col, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1, McIntyre, Lo, 12-6; 2, Curtis, Lo, 12-0; 3, Jones, Cam, 11-6; 4, Kendall, Cam, 10-6; 5 (tie), Eggers, M, and Skellenger, Lo, 10-0.
Long jump: 1, Heyroth, Lo, 22-11¾; 2, Johnson, LM, 20-8¾; 3, Heyerholm, LL, 20-1; 4, Barsness, WH, 19-6; 5, Col. Brunell, Col, 19-3; 6, Rguig, LM, 19-2½.
Triple jump: 1, Lund, LM, 40-9¾; 2, Nyffenegger, Lo, 40-6¾; 3, Veers, LL, 40-4; 4, Col. Brunell, C, 40-3; 5, Kamps, WLP, 38-11; 6, Retrum, LM, 38-8.
Shot put: 1, Lund, Cam, 48-6; 2, Buxa, LL, 46-9¾; 3, Wiedenhoeft, 46-9¾; 4, Rennhack, Col, 46-4¼; 5, Stein, Cam, 44-9¾; 6, Theder, LM, 44-9¾.
Discus: 1, Rennhack, Col, 146-0; 2, Wiedenhoeft, WLP, 138-4; 3, Stein, Cam, 133-9; 4, Lobner, Col, 125-2; 5, Davis, Cam, 120-3; 6, Ugalde, M, 117-10.
Girls
Team scores: Lodi 123; Columbus 115; Lakeside Lutheran 111.3; Lake Mills 72.3; Belleville 72; Poynette 69; Wisconsin Heights 44; Marshall 37; Watertown Luther Prep 21; Waterloo 15; Cambridge 7.3.
100 meters: 1, Strong, Lo, :13.13; 2, M. Kahl, Col, :13.45; 3, Nyffenegger, Lo, :13.50; 4, Fraire, B, :13.68; 5, Dellar, WLP, :13.75; 6, Nielsen, LM, :13.95.
200: 1, Strong, Lo, :26.95; 2, Milne, Lo, :27.36; 3, M. Kahl, Col, :28.04; 4, Fraire, B, :28.25; 5, Puls, Lo, :28.26; 6, Nielsen, LM, :28.30.
400: 1, Hemling, LL, 1:01.48; 2, Karls, B, 1:02.68; 3, Winslow, LM, 1:02.93; 4, Meek, L, 1:03.29; 5, Pennington, Cam, 1:03.40; 6, Dellar, WLP, 1:04.01.
800: 1, Chadwick, P, 2:25.16; 2, Pearcy, Col, 2:25.20; 3, Dornaus, Col, 2:25.47; 4, Krahn, LL, 2:32.62; 5, Abigail Minning, LL, 2:33.28; 6, Brown, Cam, 2:33.44.
1,600: 1, Chadwick, P, 5:29.87; 2, Krahn, LL, 5:39:02; 3, Pearcy, Col, 5:40.77; 4, Mining, LL, 5:42.48; 5, Spiegel, B, 5:50.89; 6, Herrling, WH, 5:56.59.
3,200: 1, Lee, Lo, 13:12.36; 2, Punzel, LL, 13:16.72; 3, Yapp, B, 13:19.84; 4, Herrling, WH, 13:27.25; 5, Melvin, B, 14:25.70; 6, Marty, B, 14:29.88.
100 hurdles: 1, Pulcine, WH, :16.96; 2, Ripp, Lo, :17.30; 3, Andrews, M, :17.47; 4, Reddeman, P, :17.76; 5, Seim, LL, :17.91; 6, G. Kahl, Col, :18.17.
300 hurdles: 1, Andrews, M, :47.91; 2, Buxa, LL, :48.90; 3, Vesperman, LM, :50.80; 4, Backus, WLP, :51.84; 5, Reddeman, P, :52.21; 6, G. Kahl, Col, :52.29.
400 relay: 1, Lakeside (Vanderhoof, Heinrich, Schulz, Schmidt), :54.53; 2, Columbus, :54.90; 3, Belleville, :55.33; 4, Poynette, :56.21; 5, Lodi, :57.42; 6, Marshall, :57.78.
800 relay: 1, Lodi (Strong, Milne, Puls, Harrington), 1:48.46; 2, Lakeside, 1:56.24; 3, Columbus, 1:59.94; 4, Poynette, 2:03.83; 5, Marshall, 2:04.03; 6, Belleville, 2:11.12.
1,600 relay: 1, Lodi (Harrington, Puls, Milne, Meek), 4:12.11; 2, Lake Mills, 4:17.96; 3, Lakeside, 4:19.10; 4, Columbus, 4:25.24; 5, Belleville, 4:47.60; 6, Poynette, 5:12.88.
3,200 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Hosey, Hahn, Burling, Winslow), 10:33.07; 2, Columbus, 10:39.51; 3, Lakeside, 10:53.71; 4, Belleville, 11:02.16; 5, Lodi, 11:07.87.
High jump: 1, Andrews, M, 5-4; 2, Reddeman, P, 5-4; 3, Mosher, W, 5-0; 4, Zellmer, WLP, 4-10; 5, Woodward, Col, 4-10; 6, Ward, Mar, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Reddeman, P, 8-6; 2, Schauer, LL, 8-0; 3, Lochner, Lo, 8-0; 4, Shatrawka, WH, 7-6; 5, Kahl, Col, 7-0; 6, Pulcine, WH, 7-0.
Long jump: 1, Kahl, Col, 17-4; 2, Foley, B, 16-6½; 3, Duddeck, LL, 15-9½; 4, Mosher, W, 15-9; 5, Toepfer, LM, 15-6¾; 6, Bruchs, P, 15-0¼.
Triple jump: 1, Foley, B, 35-2¾; 2, Kahl, Col, 34-10; 3, Milne, Lo, 34-8½; 4, Bruchs, P, 33-9; 5, Mosher, W, 32-9¼; 6, Duddeck, LL, 32-6¾.
Shot put: 1, Will, LM, 40-1; 2, Puls, Lo, 39-1¾; 3, Doherty, WH, 36-10¼; 4, Klann, Lo, 32-6¼; 5, Harrington, Lo, 32-4½; 6, Schafer, LL, 32-1.
Discus: 1, Doherty, WH, 131-11; 2, Will, LM, 113-0; 3, Paulson, Col, 100-3; 4, Christian, LM, 99-1; 5, Buxa, LL, 94-8; 6, Stadler, Col, 93-0. At Lake Mills.
