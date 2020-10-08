Freshman forward Owen Backus scored two first half goals as Watertown’s boys soccer team defeated Reedsburg 4-0 on Senior Night at Landsverk Field.
Junior midfielder Jacob Narkis gave the Goslings a 3-0 at the 41-minute mark to give the Goslings a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Senior midfielder Trevor Saeger scored at the 47-minute mark to cap the scoring.
Sophomore keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. did not need to record a save to earn a clean sheet. Watertown outshot Reedsburg 20-0.
Watertown’s game against Milwaukee Pius XI on Saturday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak at Pius. The Goslings (5-3-1) host Edgewood on Tuesday. Edgewood defeated Watertown 1-0 earlier this season.
WATERTOWN 4, REEDSBURG 0
Reedsburg 0 0 — 0
Watertown 3 1 — 4
First half: Backus, 30:00; Backus, 35:00; Narkis, 41:00. Second half: Seager, 47:00.
Shots on goal: R 0; W 20. Saves: R (Weix) 16; W (Ortega) 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.