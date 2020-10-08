Freshman forward Owen Backus scored two first half goals as Watertown’s boys soccer team defeated Reedsburg 4-0 on Senior Night at Landsverk Field.

Junior midfielder Jacob Narkis gave the Goslings a 3-0 at the 41-minute mark to give the Goslings a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Senior midfielder Trevor Saeger scored at the 47-minute mark to cap the scoring.

Sophomore keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. did not need to record a save to earn a clean sheet. Watertown outshot Reedsburg 20-0.

Watertown’s game against Milwaukee Pius XI on Saturday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak at Pius. The Goslings (5-3-1) host Edgewood on Tuesday. Edgewood defeated Watertown 1-0 earlier this season.

WATERTOWN 4, REEDSBURG 0

Reedsburg 0 0 — 0

Watertown 3 1 — 4

First half: Backus, 30:00; Backus, 35:00; Narkis, 41:00. Second half: Seager, 47:00.

Shots on goal: R 0; W 20. Saves: R (Weix) 16; W (Ortega) 0.

