Eagles shut out by Big Foot Kevin Wilson Apr 22, 2022 WALWORTH — The Jefferson tennis team fell to host Walworth Big Foot 7-0 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.The Chiefs won each of the four matches contested in straight sets, adding three more points via default.The Eagles host East Troy on Monday.WALWORTH BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0Singles—Logan Longberry def. Aidan Turner, 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Rolfs def. Zephyr Marek, 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Peyer def. Cole Huebel, 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Greenwald won by default.Doubles—Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison def. Ivan Perez/Eduardo Medina, 6-2, 6-1; Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness won by default; Alexis Castaneda/Andrew Sachs won by default. At Walworth Big Foot.
