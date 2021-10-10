agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY 4-SOMEHigh scores — Men: Tom Klemke 735, Wayne Flanigan 690, Doug Mallow 634, Kenny Williams 630, Todd Oestreicher 622. Women: Melissa Kruesel 515, Sarah Morris 493, Carrie Meschke 472Standings;Pts.Stone Spec. Services;38Dew Drop Inn;26Sexy Rexy and Boys;24Split Happens;24Klappers;22Rusty Nail;20AM Lumber;18The Woobies;16SENIOR FUNHigh scores — Men: Carl Schultz 692 (211, 202, 279), Ray Gresbach 621 (244), Wayne Kuerschner 533, Dick Zoellick 519, Don Kreiziger 502. Women: Josie Kubly 535, Deb Archambeau 514Standings;Pts.Strikers;28Sockums;28Aces;28Jeriatics;22Mixed Nuts;22Goodtimers;14Semi Old;12Screwballs;4SATURDAY ZOO CREWHigh scores — Men: John Walter 547 (197), Ryan Lessner 542 (210), Louis Strupp 534 (197). Women: Katie Schroeder 485 (172), Tammy Weisser 463 (166), Tracy Lapp 429 (165)Standings;Pts.Bucky’s Badgers;16Funky Monkeys;15Boa Con Strikers;14Alley Gators;15Bowled Eagles;13Cow Tippers;13Nearly Bowling;10Nite Owls;10Blind Squirrels;9Humpy Hedgehogs;8Ocellotta Strikes!;6Gutter Gators;3MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Chris Owen 570, John Zins 549, Wayne Flanigan 546 (206, 201), Kevin Zimmerman 544. Women: Rebecca Hartmann 524 (224), Tracy Hartmann 498 (211), Cathy Oestreich 454Standings;Pts.Cops & Robbers;16Spare Parts;13Criminal Minds;13Wicked Strikers;10Incredibowls;7Animal House;4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Valero announces 'mass layoffs' near Jefferson Hartford man sentenced in woman’s death Beaver Dam man found guilty for explosive device possession Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Kitchen fire causes estimated $10,000 in damages Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
