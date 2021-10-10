THURSDAY 4-SOME

High scores — Men: Tom Klemke 735, Wayne Flanigan 690, Doug Mallow 634, Kenny Williams 630, Todd Oestreicher 622. Women: Melissa Kruesel 515, Sarah Morris 493, Carrie Meschke 472

Standings

;Pts.

Stone Spec. Services;38

Dew Drop Inn;26

Sexy Rexy and Boys;24

Split Happens;24

Klappers;22

Rusty Nail;20

AM Lumber;18

The Woobies;16

SENIOR FUN

High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 692 (211, 202, 279), Ray Gresbach 621 (244), Wayne Kuerschner 533, Dick Zoellick 519, Don Kreiziger 502. Women: Josie Kubly 535, Deb Archambeau 514

Standings

;Pts.

Strikers;28

Sockums;28

Aces;28

Jeriatics;22

Mixed Nuts;22

Goodtimers;14

Semi Old;12

Screwballs;4

SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Men: John Walter 547 (197), Ryan Lessner 542 (210), Louis Strupp 534 (197). Women: Katie Schroeder 485 (172), Tammy Weisser 463 (166), Tracy Lapp 429 (165)

Standings

;Pts.

Bucky’s Badgers;16

Funky Monkeys;15

Boa Con Strikers;14

Alley Gators;15

Bowled Eagles;13

Cow Tippers;13

Nearly Bowling;10

Nite Owls;10

Blind Squirrels;9

Humpy Hedgehogs;8

Ocellotta Strikes!;6

Gutter Gators;3

MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Chris Owen 570, John Zins 549, Wayne Flanigan 546 (206, 201), Kevin Zimmerman 544. Women: Rebecca Hartmann 524 (224), Tracy Hartmann 498 (211), Cathy Oestreich 454

Standings

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;16

Spare Parts;13

Criminal Minds;13

Wicked Strikers;10

Incredibowls;7

Animal House;4

