PALMYRA — The Lake Mills girls cross country team — which brought back a talented senior class that finished 10th at the Division 2 state meet last season — was led to a first-place finish by freshman Ava Vesperman at the season-opening Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Thursday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Vesperman placed first in the girls’ race with a time of 23 minutes, seven seconds to help the L-Cats to a team score of 34 points.
Lake Mills had four top-10 finishes in the girls’ race. Seniors Lauren Winslow (23:48) and Brooke Fair (24:08) took third and fourth, respectively. Senior Jade Pitta (25:11) placed 10th and sophomore Jenna Hosey (26:11) was 16th.
The Lake Mills boys were led by senior Quentin Saylor, who placed 22nd with a time of 21:37, and freshman James Hafenstein (22:23), who finished in 23rd.
Sophomore Landon Dierkes (23:44), senior Sam Giombetti (23:51) and junior Lukas Kleinfeldt (26:51) also scored.
The L-Cats were sixth with 143 points.
Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman won the boys’ race in 17:22.
Lake Mills is scheduled to race on Tuesday at Lodi at 4:45 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Elkhorn 28, Deerfield/Cambridge 31, Palmyra-Eagle 106, Lomira 124, Parkview 126, Lake Mills 143, Big Foot 161.
Team scores - girls: Lake Mills 34, Catholic Central 49, Elkhorn 64, Lomira 115, Deerfield/Cambridge 128, Parkview 136.
