LAKE MILLS — Kettle Moraine Lutheran scored twice in the first 13 minutes before adding a late goal in a 3-0 nonconference victory over Lakeside Lutheran at LLHS on Tuesday.
“Our team came out timid to begin the game and it cost us two early goals,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It’s hard to dig out of a hole like that, but our guys were still able to get some chances in the first and second halves after we settled down.”
For KML (7-0-0), Jack Leffel scored in the 10th minute before Hunter Schroeder found the back of the net three minutes later.
Jonah DuFor scored in the 87th minute to make it 3-0 for the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 fifth-ranked Chargers.
“Our team realized they could play with this solid Kettle squad, but weren’t able to string together enough positive things to net a goal,” Dorn said.
Lakeside (3-4-1) senior keeper Ryan Punzel stopped five shots. KML keeper Brandon Schrap had three saves.
Lakeside hosts Lake Mills on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE L. 3,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Kettle Moraine Luth. 2 1 — 3
Lakeside 0 0 — 0
First half: KML — Leffel, 9:00; Schroeder, 12:00. Second half: KML — DuFor, 85;00.
Shots: KML 8; LL 3. Saves: KML (Schrap) 3; LL (Punzel) 5.
