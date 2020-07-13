Jefferson scored eight runs in the first four innings en route to a 12-6 win over the Watertown American Legion team on Monday at Washington Park.
Watertown (0-6) plated five runs in the fourth, including RBI hits by Dontae Dearborn, Ayden Schauer and Elias Adrian, to make it a 3-run game.
Jefferson had three multi-run innings and Andy Gleisner was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Eli Hoffman earned the decision throwing four innings, striking out four and allowing three earned and seven hits. Tyler Danielson and Aiden Devine each had two RBIs for Jefferson.
Watertown’s Schauer gave up six earned and walked four over 3 1/3 innings.
At the plate, Brady Martin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Watertown. Evan Sellnow, Taylor Walter and Schauer also had 2-hit games.
Watertown plays at Oconomowoc today at 6 p.m.
JEFFERSON 12,
WATERTOWN 6
Jefferson 040 413 0 — 12 10 1
Watertown 000 501 0 — 6 11 5
WP: E. Hoffman
LP: Schauer
Jefferson (ab-h-r-rbi) — Neitzel 3-0-1-1, Pinnow 5-1-0-0, Bahm 4-1-1-1, I. Hoffman 5-2-2-0, E. Hoffman 3-0-0-1, Fairfield 4-1-1-0, Miller 1-0-4-0, Gleisner 4-3-2-3, Danielson 3-1-0-2, Devine 4-1-1-2. Totals 36-10-12-10.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Adrian 4-1-0-1, Martin 3-2-0-2, Sellnow 4-2-0-0, Clifford 3-0-1-0, Schauer 4-2-1-1, T. Walter 4-2-1-0, Dearborn 3-1-1-1, Bushkie 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 3-1-1-0, Haumschild 1-0-0-0, N. Walter 0-0-1-0, Bergdorf 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-11-6-5.
2B: Hoffman (J) 2, Eleisner (J) 2, Dickenson (J), Schauer (WTN), Sellnow (WTN), Adrian (WTN), Hinkes (WTN).
Pitching — HO: E. Hoffman (J) 7 in 4, Neitzel (J) 4 in 3, Schauer (WTN) 5 in 3.1, N. Walter (WTN) 3 in 1.2, Dearborn (WTN) 2 in 1, T. Walter (WTN) 0 in 1.
R: E. Hoffman 5, Neitzel 1, Schauer 8, N. Walter 1, Dearborn 3, T. Walter 0.
SO: E. Hoffman 4, Neitzel 2, Schauer 2, N. Walter 2, Dearborn 1, T. Walter 1.
BB: E. Hoffman 0, Neitzel 0, Schauer 4, N. Walter 4, Dearborn 0, T. Walter 0.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
FOND DU LAC 15,
WATERTOWN 7
FOND DU LAC — Watertown lost 15-7 to Fond du Lac on Saturday afternoon on the road.
Fond du Lac scored 13 runs in the first three innings and the teams combined for eight errors.
Schauer had two of Watertown’s six hits and drove in two. Adrian scored twice and had two RBIs.
Martin took the loss after surrendering 11 runs and walking eight over two innings. John Clifford allowed one earned in four innings of relief.
FOND DU LAC 15,
WATERTOWN 7
Watertown 130 210 00 — 7 6 3
Fond du Lac 544 020 X — 15 11 5
WP: Wiese
LP: Martin
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Adrian 2-1-2-2, Haumschild 1-0-0-0, Martin 1-1-2-1, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Schauer 4-2-0-2, Dominguez 4-1-0-0, Gates 4-1-0-0, Sloan 2-0-1-0, Hinkes 1-0-1-0, Bushkie 3-0-0-0, Donovan 1-0-1-0, Winkelman 2-0-0-0, Preinfalk 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-6-7-5.
Fond du Lac (ab-h-r-rbi) — Murillo 3-2-2-0, Wyrobeck 3-0-2-1, Schnell 2-0-0-0, Stalmahan 1-1-3-0, Haus 4-2-3-4, Wiese 3-2-2-1, Harngen 4-2-1-2, Reisinider 2-1-1-1, Krug 2-1-0-1, Bruckner 3-0-0-0, Watters 4-0-1-0. Totals 31-11-15-10.
2B: Schauer (WTN), Wiese (FDL)
3B: Adrian (WTN), Haus (FDL)
Pitching: HO — Martin (WTN) 4 in 2, Clifford (WTN) 7 in 4, Wiese (FDL) 2 in 2, Wyrobeck 3 in 2, Reisinider 0 in 0.2, Murillo 1 in 2.1. R: Martin 11, Clifford 4, Wiese 4, Wyrobeck 2, Reisinider 1, Murillo 0. SO: Martin 2, Clifford 0, Wiese 3, Wyrobeck 4, Reisinider 1, Murillo 0. BB: Martin 8, Clifford 1, Wiese 3, Wyrobeck 2, Reisinider 4, Murillo 0.
