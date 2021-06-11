Senior Elijah Shevey threw a five-inning one-hitter and the third-seeded Luther Prep baseball team beat the sixth-seeded Delafield St. John’s Co-Op 10-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LPS on Thursday.
Shevey struck out seven and walked one, needing just 60 pitches to record 15 outs and earn the win for the Phoenix (12-9).
“We had a great performance on the mound tonight by Elijah Shevey,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “He only threw 60 pitches for the entire game. He had very good control, challenged the hitters and was very efficient with his pitches. The one hit he gave up was an infield chopper that the runner just beat out.”
Owen Ernest had a two-run triple with two down in the first for LPS. Ernest later scored on a passed ball, as did Marcus Winkel, who drew one of the team’s three-first inning walks.
“Senior catcher Owen Ernest got us going early with that two-RBI triple to deep right-center,” Kiecker said. “It was important for him to get his bat on the ball and help us score early.”
Parker Winghart’s 2-run single in the fourth made it 7-0. Kyle Schupmann then drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Jackson Heiman had a run-scoring double with two outs.
“(Dominic) Reisner from St. John’s was throwing the ball hard, but he was a little inconsistent,” Kiecker said.
“We were able to take some walks and then capitalize with timely hits. That was the case in the fourth inning when Parker Winghart, Kyle Schupmann and Jackson Heiman each had successive RBI at bats.
“Then in the fifth, Shevey came through with a hard lineshot over the right fielder’s head to score junior Marcus Winkel from second with the 10th run of the game.”
Shevey was 2-for-3, Winkel scored three times and Winghart scored twice and drove in a pair.
Reisner took the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) on four hits in three innings, walking five and striking out three.
Luther Prep turned double plays in the third and fourth innings.
“Good pitching leads to good defense,” Kiecker said.
“We were able to turn two double plays and sophomore Parker Winghart had a great stop of a hard hit ball up the middle. He did a 360 and put the throw to first right on the money. The defense gave Shevey great support so that he only faced 15 batters.”
The Phoenix travel to face second-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 10,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 0 (5)
Del. St. John’s 000 00 — 0 1 3
Luther Prep 401 41 — 10 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DSJ: Reisner (L; 3-4-9-4-3-5), Hanke (1.2-3-1-0-1-0); LP: Shevey (W; 5-1-0-0-7-1).
Leading hitters — LP: Ernest (3B), Heiman (2B), Shevey 2x3.
