Trojans lose to Oakfield

OAKFIELD - Stella Hofman and Abi Streeter each scored 12 points for Oakfield in a 64-46 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Monday.

Adrianne Bader led Dodgeland with 12 points and eight rebounds. Miranda Firari also scored 12 points and finished with four steals.

Dodgeland (2-2) hosts Hustisford on Thursday.

DODGELAND

Dodgeland. 25. 21. — 46

Oakfield. 29. 35. — 64

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) - Blome 2 0-0 4, Schreier 1 2-4 4, Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Knueppel 1 1-2 4, Firari 4 4-6 12, Hodgson 3 0-2 6, Bader 5 2-4 12 Totals 18. 9-18 46

Oakfield (fg ft-fta pts) - Kottke 2 0-0 4, Bremminger 2 0-0 4, Moser 2 1-2 5, Hofman 4 4-6 12, Tadman 2 1-2 6, Streeter 2 3-4 7, Streeter 6 0-0 12, Hofman 4 0-0 8, Primeau 3 0-0 6 Total 27 9-14 64

Three-point goals - D (Knueppel 1)

Total fouls - D 15, O 16

Tags

Load comments