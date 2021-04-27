LAKE MILLS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen struck out 15 in a complete-game two-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team defeated visiting Columbus 2-0 in a Capitol North game to open the season on Tuesday.

Roughen walked just one and Ellie Evenson went 2-for-2, driving in the game’s only two runs on a single with one down in the third.

Lake Mills held a 4-2 advantage in the hits column while the Cardinals committed four errors.

The L-Cats host Luther Prep on Thursday at 5 p.m. in a Capitol North Conference game.

LAKE MILLS 2,

COLUMBUS 0

Columbus 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

Lake Mills 002 000 X — 2 4 1

Leading hitter: LM: Evenson (2x2)

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Smedema (L; 6-4-2-1-13-2). LM: Roughen (W; 7-2-0-0-15-1).

