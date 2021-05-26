LAKE MILLS -- Junior Ava Stelter scored the go-ahead goal off an assist by senior Ava Wollin in the 55th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team earned a 2-0 home Capitol Conference win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Tuesday.
Wollin added an insurance score, assisted by Stelter, in the 74th minute.
Lake Mills (8-1-2, 3-0-1 Capitol) didn't have its best stuff in the first half despite having the breeze at its back. The group rallied together at the intermission, playing inspired soccer from there to the finish.
"It certainly was a tale of two very different halves of L-Cat girls soccer tonight," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Give Wisconsin Heights a ton of credit for completely taking us off of our game in the first half. We really struggled to connect, win 50/50's and possess consistently. Ry had a few more fantastic saves to keep it 0-0 at the extended half due to weather.
"We got together at half and decided that's not us and is not our game. We weren't pleased and we weren't satisfied, and I thought we showed tremendous heart tonight to fix our play in the second half and come away with the win. Girls dug deep, and played hard, which is exactly what you need to do to compete in the Capitol Conference. It was very much a gritty performance from all."
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots for the L-Cats, who currently sit third in the conference race with 10 points. Sugar River (5-0-0) is in first with 15 points while Luther Prep (3-0-2) is second with 11 points through Tuesday's games.
Kulow made a key save in roughly the 20th minute, deflecting a well-struck shot over the crossbar on a leaping play to her left.
The L-Cats play at Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 2, WIS. HEIGHTS 0
Wis. Heights 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 0 2 — 2
Second half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 54:08; Wollin (Stelter), 73:18.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; WH (Schaefer) 5.
