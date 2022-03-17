Five members of Watertown’s girls basketball team were recognized in Badger East all-conference voting held recently.

Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs was named to the first team. Receiving honorable mention were sophomore guards Lily Oiler and Ellie Desmet, senior guard Lily Gifford and senior forward Riley Quinn.

Hinrichs led the Goslings in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounds (5.7 per game).

“She was an all-around force on the court for us and turned in a fantastic sophomore season,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Her season was highlighted by a 34 point performance at Waunakee.”

Oiler averaged 7.4 points and three assists per game and led the Goslings in steals with 85.

“Lily did a great job as our point guard and also caused major problems for our opponents with her relentless defensive effort,” Stollberg said.

Demet averaged 10.6 points per game and added 66 steals on the season.

“Ellie had a great sophomore season for us both offensively and defensively,” Stollberg said. “She could be counted on for timely scoring and played one of the most demanding positions for us defensively.”

Gifford averaged five points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She finished second on the team in steals with 78.

“Lily served as a team captain and did all the little things for us to be successful,” Stollberg said. “She provided scoring and rebounding, and tallied 115 assists.”

Quinn averaged 4.2 points per game.

“Riley provided valuable leadership as a team captain this season,” Stollberg said. “She provided consistent defense and post scoring.”

Beaver Dam won the conference with a 14-1 record followed by Waunakee and Monona Grove each at 10-5, Watertown at 9-6, DeForest and Stoughton each at 8-7, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.

2021-22 BADGER EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALL-CONFERENCE

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR

1ST TEAM

Gabby Wilke Beaver Dam W 10U

Kylie Wittnebel Beaver Dam F 11

Rylan Oberg DeForest G 10

Jaelyn Derlein DeForest G 11

Taylor Marquart Fort Atkinson W 12

Avery Poole Monona Grove PG 12U

Ava Loftus Stoughton G 12U

Drew Hinrichs Watertown G 10

Ashley Sawicki Waunakee F 12

Lauren Meudt Waunakee G 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Bella Oestreicher Beaver Dam W 11

Anni Sallitel Beaver Dam W 10

Leila Ashley Beaver Dam W 12

Aspin Kelliher DeForest G 11

Elly Kohl Fort Atkinson G 11

Saige Radke Milton PG 12

Taylor Moreau Monona Grove SG 11

Abbey Inda Monona Grove G 10

Annie Tangeman Stoughton F 12

Maddie Reott Stoughton G 11

Lily Oiler Watertown G 10

Lily Gifford Watertown G 12

Ellie Demet Watertown G 10

Riley Quinn Watertown F 12

Kylee Grabarski Waunakee G 12

Ava Bryan Waunakee F 12

Unanimous Selection

Recommended for you

Load comments