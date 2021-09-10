POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran edged out Luther Prep boys six points to win the Large School boys title at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Sophomore Cameron Weiland won the race in 17 minutes, 15 seconds to lead the Warriors. Freshman Will Hemling (seventh, 18:38), sophomores Daniel Ertman (12th, 19:04) and Mark Garcia (14th, 19:19) and senior Jonathan Abel (15th, 19:28) contributed to Lakeside’s winning team total of 49 points.
"On the boys' side, they took home the team title in the large schools division by edging out Luther Prep and Lodi," Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "Sophomore Cameron Weiland won the individual honors after taking the lead in the early stages of the race and breaking the chase group in the final mile. It was the second straight week of running a lifetime best for Weiland. Freshman Will Hemling ran another impressive race and sophomore Daniel Ertman used a powerful final sprint to run to another personal best on the year."
Scoring for Luther Prep’s boys were sophomore Eliot Heiderich (third, 17:41), senior Elijah Hutchinson (sixth, 18:35), freshman Sam Spinter (tenth, 19:03), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (16th, 19:45) and senior Jason Horn (20th, 20:03).
Top ten runners received medals.
“I don’t know that enough can be said about how well our runners did today,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“This was their third meet in the last six days, a quirk of the scheduling and an obvious challenge physically and mentally. Our runners really stepped up and took on that challenge.
“For the boys varsity team, it seems we keep falling just a little bit short of the top score; we will continue to put the work in to get our team over the bump.
“Heiderich is a fantastic runner. I think it was good for him to see more of our conference opponents today and get a measure of where he stands there. Hutchinson is solid and dependably consistent; Sam Splinter is really coming on strong. It will be fun to see where this season takes us.”
Luther Prep’s girls won the team title with 23 points. Sophomore Jemma Habben won the race in 20:32. Freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (second, 21:28) and Calliope Horn (third, 21:30), sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (eight, 22:57) and senior Holly Fluegge (ninth, 23:04) also scored for the Phoenix and earned medals.
“The girls varsity team really excelled today,” Gumm said.
“I can’t complain with a 1-2-3 finish from Habben, Wendorff, and Horn, followed by top 10 finishes from Veenhuis and Fluegge. It is a blessing to have top-notch runners like these ladies.”
Lakeside’s girls posted a runner-up score of 68 points. Juniors Abigail Minning (seventh, 22:43), Natalie Punzel. (13th, 23:27), Carlee Zimmerman (15th, 23:32) and Rose Hissom (16th, 23:56) and sophomore Mia Krahn (17th, 24:13) scored for the Warriors.
"The girls were in a very competitive team race as Luther Prep showed themselves to be the class of the field in placing their entire top 5 in the top ten overall finishers," Ausen said. "In the tight battle for second, our girls edged out Wautoma and showed that despite not being at quite full strength, they could respond well to the challenge. We were led by junior Abigail Minning, who ran conservatively in the early stages of the race, but closed well in the final mile. Juniors Natalie Punzel and Carlee Zimmermann both ran personal bests in the chase pack."
Dodgeland’s boys placed third in the small division with 88 points.
Junior Logan Pickart (ninth, 19:08), senior James Browning (17th, 20:09), freshmen Colton Pickart (19th, 20:22) and Karson Marquardt (21st, 20:41) and junior Zakaree Reinwald (22nd, 21:08) scored for the Trojans.
“It was an excellent meet to see where we are at as 6 conference schools were participating,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said.
“As a team we learned a lot and we will progress because of it.Our boys ran a great team race with a 2 minute spread between first and fifth. Pardeeville is our boys conference favorite this year and we were able to stay close, at 15 points back. We know they are still in range.”
Johnson Creek’s boys took seventh with a 149 score. Senior Jacob Constable (15th, 19:54), sophomore Tyler Skogman (23rd, 21:15), freshman William Mattert (28th, 22:02), sophomore Ben Trudell (39th, 23:22) and senior Travis Christensen (44th, 24:54) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s boys took eighth with a 183 score. Freshman Harrison Schaefer (27th, 21:59), sophomores Cameron Tschanz (31st, 22:49) and Haydn Hauptli (40th, 24:09) and juniors Matteo Cefalu (42nd, 24:30) and Sam Billingsley (43rd, 24:43) scored for the Pirates.
Dodgeland’s girls placed second by just three points despite the absence of No. 1 runner Ava Raasch. Freshman Mallory Kohn (second, 22:44), senior Miranda Firari (third, 22:58), junior Sayrah Benzing (fourth, 23:17) and sophomores Lydia VandeBerg (11th, 25:19) ad Sandra Osorio (16th, 26:31) scored for the Trojans.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with our girls performance, as they responded to the situation, and without our number one, almost pulled out the victory,” Smanz said.
“Mallory (Kohn) led us tonight and looked so focused during the race. She’s a freshman and still learning to race the 5 K distance. It’s going to be fun watching her progression.”
Johnson Creek’s girls took fifth with a 128 score. Freshman Rylee Hucke (15th, 25:44), sophomore Hailey Kvalheim (24th, 28:41), senior Shaula Avalos (28th, 30:12) and sophomores Ava Sixel (30th, 30:28) and Hannah Seaborne (31st, 30:54) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s girls took sixth with 141 points. Junior Julia Asik (20th, 27:39), sophomore Cordelia Webber (21st, 27:58), junior Maddelyn Webster (29th, 30:14), sophomore Alisa Sheshina (34th, 32:15) and senior Abigail Quamme (37th, 34:44) scored for the Pirates.
Large School boys: Lakeside Lutheran 49, Luther Prep 55, Lodi 56, Portage 72, Columbus 124, Wautoma 148
Large School girls: Luther Prep 23, Lakeside Lutheran 48, Wautoma 70, Columbus 80, Lodi 90
Small School boys: Poynette 26, Pardeeville 73, Dodgeland 88, Rio/Fall River 109, Markesan 136, Marshall 137, Johnson Creek 149, Waterloo 183
Small School girls: Poynette 33, Dodgeland 36, Markesan 88, Rio/Fall River 99, Johnson Creek 128, Waterloo 141
"The girls were in a very competitive team race as Luther Prep showed themselves to be the class of the field in placing their entire top 5 in the top ten overall finishers," Ausen said. "In the tight battle for second, our girls edged out Wautoma and showed that despite not being at quite full strength, they could respond well to the challenge. We were led by junior Abigail Minning, who ran conservatively in the early stages of the race, but closed well in the final mile. Juniors Natalie Punzel and Carlee Zimmermann both ran personal bests in the chase pack."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.