JEFFERSON — Senior Josie Peterson and freshmen Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis each won two events to lead Jefferson-Cambridge’s girls swim team to a 99-71 victory over Lodi on Thursday.
The EagleJays won nine out of 11 events. Peterson swept the 50 freestyle in 25.12 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 56.84. Rank won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.55 and the 500 freestyle in 5:44.71. Davis took the 100 butterfly (1:00.80) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.93).
The 200 medley relay team of Davis, Peterson, Rank and senior Sophie Peterson won in 1:59.14. The same group won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.27. The 400 freestyle relay team of sophomore Jordan Gehl, senior Heather Fox, Sophie Peterson and senior Brooke Whiting won in 4:24.52.
Second place finishers for Jefferson/Cambridge included senior Claire Ostopowicz in the 100 butterfly (1:21.96), Fox in the 500 freestyle (6:34.99), Sophie Peterson in the 100 backstroke (1:17.40), Whiting in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 medley B relay team of Fox, Whiting, Ostopowicz and Gehl in 2:12.28.
