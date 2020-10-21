SUSSEX — Burke Feuerstein’s goal at the 43-minute mark gave Sussex Hamilton a 1-0 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team in a regional match on Tuesday.
“Tonight’s regional playoff match was winnable but a good indicator of where we are at with our program and what we still need to work on,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“Hamilton is a fast team with good touches so they are able to use a high press system of play. We didn’t have to deal with much high pressing styles this season and, often, we were the ones using more of a high press. The first half of the match was a bit of an adjustment to that high press style. Because of that, Hamilton was able to get seven shots on goal in the first half, which is the most anyone had on us this season since the first Baraboo match (they had eight the entire match).
“That high press style is tiring, though, and we could see Hamilton players tiring towards the end of the first half. In the 43rd minute, they were able to get the ball in front of our goal and we weren’t able to get a quick clearance. Burke Feuerstein took a shot that wasn’t very strong, but it deflected just slightly off of junior defender Matthew Bushkie which directed it just enough away from sophomore goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. It was a very unlucky goal and I think the wet conditions helped the goal as well. Ortega had some fantastic leaping saves for us in the first half.”
Ortega made five saves while senior keeper Eli Piasecki finished with three.
“We didn’t see anyone’s heads drop after the goal and they immediately were encouraging each other,” coach Kratzer said. “A couple minutes later, we were at halftime talking about the half and the plan for the second. We still saw the belief in everyone’s eyes. The plan was to possess and one touch pass more and dribble less so they wouldn’t have time to jump the player with the ball or continue to high press as much. We played a much better second half and held Hamilton to just two shots on goal.
“Piasecki came up with a great save on a close strike late in the game. Senior defenders Ethan Kratzer and Josh Meloy came up with some great attack stops in the second half as well. Unfortunately, we couldn’t generate enough attack of our own to equalize having only two shots on goal ourselves. We definitely had Hamilton rattled in the second half. It’s too bad they got that goal in the first half because I believe we could have gotten one of our own in the second or at least forced overtime.
“There were a few things tonight that bit us that were a bit of a common theme this season. We allowed a goal in the final minutes of the first half, we fouled too many times in dangerous spots, and calls didn’t seem to even out. A last minute first half goal really boosts the scoring team and gets them in a positive mindset for the second half. We need to close out halves better. If we’re going to foul to interrupt an attack, we have to try and do that in the midfield rather than around our box, but that was tough to do tonight because their midfield players were fast. Hamilton did get a lot of free kicks, but we defended them well for the most part. And we definitely feel like the calls didn’t even out this match…again. I’m not seeing much difference between how we are being physical compared to how opposing teams are being physical, so it’s confusing and frustrating for the players when they are getting taken down, tripped, or pushed in the back and it’s not getting called. But that’s just the way it is and we have to improve as a team to the point where we can overcome those things.”
Watertown finished the season 5-5-2.
“The last match of the season is always tough because, for almost every team, it ends in a loss,” coach Kratzer said. “There was a lot of emotion out there tonight, especially for our big group of seniors who dropped the curtain on their high school playing careers. It was also great to have more fans tonight and hear that cheering and excitement. This season amidst the pandemic has been difficult, but we’re all very lucky to have had the opportunity to play. We appreciate all the people who had a part in making it all happen — athletic directors, referees, announcers, coaches, etc. It has been a fun and successful season for our program and we’re looking forward to seeing how we can improve even more in 2021.”
Watertown’s JV team drew with Central Wisconsin Christian 1-1. Dillon Vazquez scored for the Goslings.
HAMILTON 1, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 — 0
Hamilton 1 0 — 1
SH — Feuerstein – 43:00
Saves — W (Ortega, Jr. 5, Piasecki 3), H (Sprinkel 4)
