BRODHEAD — Junior point guard Kiarra Moe scored a game-high 17 points and sophomore forward Abbie Dix added 16 as second-seeded Brodhead defeated third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 60-51 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
Lakeside erased an eight-point halftime hole to grab a brief one-point edge. The sides were nip and tuck for a while in the second before the Cardinals pulled ahead 48-44. The Warriors applied their press in an effort to force turnovers before needing to foul down the stretch. Brodhead (12-3) then connected at the free throw line to help ice.
"We wanted to put real strong pressure on their ballhandlers," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We were aggressive and got called for a lot of early fouls. Had one starter with three fouls at half and a few others with two. We had to change rotations and our offense and defense just so we could stay out of foul trouble. They did a good job shooting the ball early with five first-half 3s."
Senior guard Mia Murray led the Warriors (9-11) with 11 points, junior forward Lily Schuetz tallied all 10 of her points in the second half and senior guard Kylee Gnabasik chipped in seven.
Dix, who is drawing interest from Marquette and Wisconsin, got pivotal rebounds and putbacks in the second stanza.
"Dix got her fourth foul with eight minutes left and we were trying hard to get number five on her but couldn't get a call," Asmus said. "We'd dump the ball to Schuetz and she'd make a nice move to the basket. There'd be some contact but not enough to merit a whistle. Dix got in the right place at the right time with rebounds and got inside on some free throws."
Lakeside graduates seven seniors, many of which started their careers playing for Asmus on the junior varsity ranks.
"The senior class is a group of young ladies I can publicly say I have a lot of affection towards," Asmus explained. "Most of them I had as incoming freshman on the JV team four years ago. I really enjoy working with them. It's hard to see them go because they put so much time and effort into their varsity years with Mr. (Tim) Matthies and the year I had with them. They are going to be fantastic women.
"This group showed our younger ladies what hard work and extra effort in the face of adversity can do. This team had challenges in getting wins at times. They stayed so positive and had so much enthusiasm. They competed so hard. I think this group of girls in the future can impress upon our younger players what four years of dedication can do."
The Cardinals play at top-seeded Lake Mills on Saturday at 7 p.m.
BRODHEAD 60, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran 28 23 — 51
Brodhead 36 24 — 60
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 1-2 5; Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 4 2-6 10; Gnabasik 3 1-2 7; Raymond 1 2-2 5; Uecker 1 0-0 2; Stein 1 0-0 2; Liddicoat 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 0 0-1 0; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Murray 4 2-6 11. Totals 20 8-19 51.
BRODHEAD — Yates 2 3-8 7; Oliver 2 1-2 7; Kail 2 2-4 7; Steinmann 1 0-0 2; Kammerer 1 2-2 4; Moe 4 6-6 17; Dix 7 2-3 16; Urness 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 16-27 60.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann, Raymond, Murray); B 6 (Moe 3, Oliver 2, Kail). Total fouls: LL 25; B 18. Fouled out: Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.